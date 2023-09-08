Violent crime and public safety will be a campaign issue as presidential candidates crisscross the nation. While conservatives support “law and order” and the “rule of law,” recent polling shows Republican voter views on crime and the criminal justice system are much more complex.

Republican attitudes are rooted in public safety systems that maintain peace and order, a belief in the power of redemption, and the recognition that rehabilitated men and women who paid their debts to society need education, training and post-release support to become productive members of their communities.

Tags

(5) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Most of the Republiban Presidential contenders have already said they will pardon Trump and his band of Killer Insurrectionists. Guilty of the highest crimes, Treason and the destruction of our Democratic Republic. And that goes for those that blindly support the Ultimate Cult Leader. Manson, Jones, Koresh, Jeff’s, TRUMP.

Report Add Reply
selwood21

Your party and democratic DA's won't charge the thugs terrorizing cities and small businesses. They want to turn harden criminals loose and all you talk about is Trump Trump Trump. It's okay for you party to burn down cities and shoot police officers on duty and you support that.

Report Add Reply
cleanrunoff

Everybody is guilty. Lock them all up. Every last one. Then we will have peace.

Report Add Reply
artandarchitecture

𝐕𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐬𝐞𝐱 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 '𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐭'

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dozens-of-violent-criminals-have-been-released-under-first-step-act-data-shows

Fed Govt AND individual states wish to free killers asap. ?!

Within California, legislation has advanced to allow killers serving life sentences without parole to request a re-sentencing. This will permit a large percentage of LWOP offenders to be re-sentenced to standard first-degree murder and eligible for parole immediately.

And if it passes in Supermajority Democrat CA, you can bet Supermajority Democrat Maryland will be attempting the same thing!

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/california-lawmakers-advance-bill-let-killers-serving-life-without-parole-request-reduced

Here's a printed *article* about the carjacked Defund-the-Police Minnesota Dem Chairwoman that Selwood referenced, so we don't have too much "Foxy news" cited:

'Defund The Police' Democrat Politician Left With Broken Leg, Bloodied Face, After Violent Carjacking In Minnesota

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/defund-police-democrat-politician-left-broken-leg-bloodied-face-after-violent-carjacking

Report Add Reply
selwood21

This says it all about democrats and crime...https://www.foxnews.com/media/dem-party-chairwoman-once-called-defund-police-carjacked-assaulted-minneapolis

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription