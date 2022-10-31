I was walking past an autumn yard sale on Carrollton Drive three years ago when I spied a used stroller. Ugly and worn, it was utterly functional. My wife laughed heartily when I came home after wheeling an empty stroller halfway across town. My grandson was only a few months old at that time, but I thought the stroller might come in handy.

It was probably the best $10 I ever spent. My infant grandson became a 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 3-year-old, and he and I are out every day for a couple hours with that tired stroller all around Baker Park, and wading and exploring Carroll Creek. With the stroller creaking along, we venture to McDonald’s and to the library.

