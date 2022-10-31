I was walking past an autumn yard sale on Carrollton Drive three years ago when I spied a used stroller. Ugly and worn, it was utterly functional. My wife laughed heartily when I came home after wheeling an empty stroller halfway across town. My grandson was only a few months old at that time, but I thought the stroller might come in handy.
It was probably the best $10 I ever spent. My infant grandson became a 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 3-year-old, and he and I are out every day for a couple hours with that tired stroller all around Baker Park, and wading and exploring Carroll Creek. With the stroller creaking along, we venture to McDonald’s and to the library.
The stroller got me thinking about other fortuitous purchases in my lifetime and their “return on investment.”
The best dollar I ever spent was $1 spent for me. When I was 10 years old, my brother Jim gifted me at Christmas a copy of the Boy Scout Handbook just before I was scheduled to transition from Cubs to Scouts. I studied that handbook every chance I got, with its lessons on poisonous plants, first aid, map and compass, and even Morse code. For the next few years, its enumerated requirements guided me from Tenderfoot to Eagle. The scout skills I built led me to a number of satisfying adventures; I hitchhiked across the U.S. several times, and over time, I hiked and backpacked the entire Appalachian Trail.
Pretty high ROI for a buck.
A box of cereal cost about 25 cents in 1964 when I was 9 years old. That summer, General Mills printed information cards about each U.S. president on the back of their cereal boxes — four at a time. I cut out the cards and rubber-banded the pack together. I quickly learned all the presidents, and I developed an interest in U.S. history that led to college studies and eventually a career on Capitol Hill. My family ate a variety of cereal all summer so I could acquire all nine boxes (36 presidents in 1964); my love of history cost my folks less than $3.
When we sold our house on Dill Avenue in 1992 and moved a few blocks west, we set aside some of our profit to purchase a Yamaha baby grand piano. Ann claimed it was her contribution to preventing her high-strung husband from having a heart attack. She and I already played piano after youthful piano lessons; our four children followed in turn. Two of them became particularly strong pianists, forcing me once to order my daughter to stop playing the piano because it was 10 p.m.
The ever-presence of that piano in our living room helped build a love of music in each of us that has followed to this day. The piano was more expensive than the cereal boxes, but the ROI has likewise been significant.
As I think of spending on these disparate items, the common factor is that none of them was worth much on its own — not like a priceless painting, or a fancy sports car. They are valuable because of the experiences generated by each to make my life richer.
And the rings — don’t forget the rings!
About a month before Ann and I eloped in 1977, we visited a North Carolina discount gift store that had a small jewelry department and purchased plain 14-carat gold bands for each other. They cost about $95 each. We never inscribed them. They’ve been our constant companions for 45 years now.
The rings were easily the shrewdest — and wisest — money we ever spent. Yes, I’d have to say the ROI for those little gold babies greatly exceeds that of the others.
Don DeArmon once sold a copy of Fantastic Four No. 1 — which he’d bought for a nickel — to a fellow comic book lover for 40 cents, earning a sizable profit. An original copy of FF No. 1 on eBay is listing for $45,000. Oh well. He writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
