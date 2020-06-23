On the weekend before last, my properly masked beloved daughter and properly masked me, took our first walk in months, the first time we’d been six feet from each other in what felt like a very long time.
Outdoors in the sun, strolling on the sidewalks around the senior residential retirement community where I live — me with my rollator on the sidewalk, she peacefully walking on the grass at the required distance. Conversation firsthand instead of by phone. Now walking along Tuscarora Creek on the forested path that leads to a small wooden bridge, where we watched the ever-fascinating water rippling over rocks in a gentle race to who-knows-where.
“Life in the fast lane” describes life in the last several months for first responders — from doctors and nurses to firefighters, police, bus drivers and other valuable people who serve the entire population. And for retired people like me, that list includes the good people who keep our senior living communities organized, super clean, healthy and running — where hundreds of people live and eat every day.
However, it hasn’t been “normal” here or anyplace else for the last several months, as we all recognize, ever since the coronavirus took over everyone’s lifestyle.
To tell the truth, we in a well-run retirement community are among the most fortunate. We have weekly menus from which to choose each day, just pick up the phone and call down to the dining room where a cheerful, knowledgeable voice takes our order, answers questions, has learned what our favorites or particular needs are. Soon another also cheerful, masked delivery member of the waitstaff knocks on our door and hands over whatever we ordered, items suitably wrapped.
Masked people also deliver our newspapers, mail, packages, and notices right to our doors.
For a sample of how things are going around here, weeks ago, a masked person kindly delivered a particularly large cardboard box, rolled on a cart, containing beautiful small plants for the flowerpots waiting on my balcony. (I rolled it in on my rollator.) For many years, as a Mothers’ Day gift, my #3 son has taken me shopping to see what I’d like for my pots that year, then takes everything home, plants, and brings me back pots full of small plants ready to grow into a jungle on said balcony. Since residents here have been on serious “No-Exceptions Lockdown” meaning “stay in your own apartment except for walking outdoors” for months, this year I couldn’t go, so I made a list, he shopped even better than the list, no surprise, and I had a grand time, really fun for me, planting everything — and now my balcony lures me out for meals, reading newspapers, books, or just rocking.
Recently I had an essential doctor’s appointment. I hadn’t been out of my apartment for months, so I asked Homewood to provide special transportation because they don’t usually go out of town, wait and come back. They decided “Yes” because it was time sensitive.
When we realized my daughter needed to meet me there, they decided I could ride with her. I was hugely excited over this. (When they said yes, then she went for a COVID-19 test: negative.) That day was like Christmas to me: to be with her, to be outdoors for what amounted to a long ride and back, to see my own doctor, and to look at all the blooming trees and flowers along the way. Joy! Pure joy!
My business partner son, with whom I have regular lunch meetings twice a month, had a different plan for our last meeting than FaceTime we’d been using. He had a picnic planned, and we would have our meeting under a tree, a lovely spot I see from my window.
He signed in at the front desk and had his temperature checked, as required. Arriving next to our empty bocce ball court, he opened his car trunk. I sat there on my rollator and watched as he pulled out a bath towel and wiped off the two benches, lifted out a long, thin folding six-foot table, red and white checkered tablecloth, arranged silver, drinks and each a Roy Rogers box, all in an instant — me on a bench at one end under the shady tree, while he sat down at the other end, ate a healthy bit, then began the meeting. I was so delighted to be in his company I did not take my usual notes.
Although completely alone within my apartment, I am among the fortunate to have been well tended throughout. I am grateful for the unfurling of a few regulations which allow me some time — still at proper social distance — with others I love.
I wish for each of you a bit of love and laughter. Time near to those you love. A bit of renewed hope. And life goes on in today’s “new normal.”
Ann Burnside Love writes from Frederick. Contact her at annblove@comcast.net.
