I don’t know why Medicare sends us this stuff. Maybe because we disguised ourselves as old people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic/hysteria to get our shots before anyone else. Since then, they’ve treated us like we should be grateful to know about all things old. One Medicare email from earlier this month did look like it might be helpful if we ever did get old. It was about nursing homes in our area and how they were ranked. Good stuff. Helpful stuff.

It would have helped when we were looking for a nursing home for a close relative who lived with us for five years and needed specialized care. I know I mentioned this before, but we thought we had the problem solved when we planned to leave the relative at the McDonald’s in Emmitsburg — with a week’s supply of meds. A friend convinced us that it was probably illegal. After considerable searching and researching, we settled on Homewood at Crumland Farms as a better option. We also lucked out, since they had an opening.

