I don’t know why Medicare sends us this stuff. Maybe because we disguised ourselves as old people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic/hysteria to get our shots before anyone else. Since then, they’ve treated us like we should be grateful to know about all things old. One Medicare email from earlier this month did look like it might be helpful if we ever did get old. It was about nursing homes in our area and how they were ranked. Good stuff. Helpful stuff.
It would have helped when we were looking for a nursing home for a close relative who lived with us for five years and needed specialized care. I know I mentioned this before, but we thought we had the problem solved when we planned to leave the relative at the McDonald’s in Emmitsburg — with a week’s supply of meds. A friend convinced us that it was probably illegal. After considerable searching and researching, we settled on Homewood at Crumland Farms as a better option. We also lucked out, since they had an opening.
What our friends at Medicare sent us about nursing home ratings in our area confirmed what was a difficult decision. First off, you already know this, but holy moly, these places are outrageously expensive. At Homewood, the monthly fee of $7,000 blew through this relative’s savings in no time and had us hunting for alternate ways to pay, including through the Medicaid program. That was more than 15 years ago, and now, those rates are even more unaffordable.
But the care was the best. What I liked was the variety of activities offered — none of which included a bored, half-asleep aide we saw showing a film during one nursing home’s activity time. Homewood’s staff was professional, attentive and caring, and the ones we were in contact with had been there a long time — a good sign. I also like that it is church-affiliated and nonprofit.
The current Medicare ratings for the local Homewood facility, along with Buckingham’s Choice, in Adamstown, and Western Maryland Hospital Center, in Hagerstown, are five stars, the top category of “much above average,” based on “health inspections, staffing and quality measures.”
Down one notch, earning four-star, “above average” ratings are Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home, in Boonsboro; and Coffman Nursing Home, in Hagerstown. Included in the three-star “average” ratings are Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick; Autumn Lake Healthcare at Ballenger Creek, in Frederick; Lorien Health Systems, in Mount Airy; Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Hagerstown; and Carroll Lutheran Village, in Westminster.
Sterling Care at South Mountain, in Boonsboro, is listed at “below average,” with two stars.
At the very bottom, rated “much below average,” with one-star rankings, are Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Frederick; Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center; and Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Braddock Heights. Also, “much below average” are Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley, in Walkersville; Pleasant View Healthcare Center, in Mount Airy; Hagerstown Healthcare Center; Ravenwood Nursing Care Center; and Cadia Healthcare, both in Hagerstown.
My one experience with a current “much below average” nursing home was a number of years ago. We were visiting there when a relative had a short rehab stay. One of the patients was eating off a stack of lunch trays that had been picked up and left in the hall, and no staff members were around to stop him. Another patient, not fully dressed, was out of her room, wandering around, with staff nowhere in sight. All these facilities have challenges with maintaining full staffing, but something like basic patient monitoring doesn’t require advanced medical training.
There are no easy solutions to finding adequate care and ensuring the safety of our aging relatives. It’s especially hard on the “squeezed generation,” responsible for the care of children and also for their parents or in-laws, at the same time. That’s a triple dose of tension, worry and financial strain.
The county does all it can to help, especially the Senior Services Division that sponsors the Meals on Wheels program — two meals delivered daily — as well as other programs, and support for stressed-out caregivers.
Not everyone wants, or needs, the option of a nursing home. But for those who do, medicare.gov, with ratings and details behind those ratings, is a good place to start.
Bill Pritchard, who admits to being “Too soon old, too late smart,” writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.