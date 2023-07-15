It is not surprising, as reported in The Frederick News Post on June 30, that “Frederick County has one of the highest rates of people at risk for severe depression in Maryland in 2023.”
The one remaining clinic that the Frederick health system operated for drug and alcohol abuse closed its doors in 2016. Now, we are seeing the dire results.
Of course, at that time, we were unaware that COVID-19 would strike us and add more misery and despondency to those who were already “at risk.”
Now, clearly, we must remediate the situation and assist those who have clearly been neglected.
Depression is insidious. Depression strikes at any age. Depression doesn’t discriminate. Depression is real.
People who suffer should not be stigmatized. If you are suffering from depression you need not be ashamed because like other treatable medical problems, there is help.
But, Frederick County has not kept pace with the needs of those who need assistance now.
I am a very strong advocate for mental heath, which I consider as important as physical well being. I know firsthand what it means to be depressed and unable to function at your best because I have suffered bouts of this illness for many years.
Fortunately, I had good health insurance and was able to access psychiatric help and proper medications.
Recently, we have read of prominent people who are publicly sharing their episodes of depression with the understanding that this may help those who have not sought help.
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman from Pennsylvania and Naomi Osaka, a rising tennis star, are some outstanding examples of personages who are telling others that depression is treatable and that those who suffer should seek medical help.
Removing the stigma that once surrounded depression is key to treatment.
When prominent people share their experiences, it is definitely a wakeup call to those who need assistance, but are fearful that they will judged weak and unable to be productive in our society.
People with life-threatening medical conditions win our sympathy and so should those with mental health problems such as drug and alcohol abuse and depression.
The glaring statistic about Frederick’s highest rate of depression is most troubling and remediation should come quickly. Our congressional representative, David Trone, has often spoken about about a member of his family who had a problem with drug abuse, so I call upon him to hasten the actions of the Frederick Health Department in its newly announced 24-hour walk-in services for those with mental heath problems.
It’s time to put our words into positive action. Make it a point to strongly advocate about the despairing figures that we have just read.
Alice Haber lives in Frederick with a loving family and wonderful, kind friends.
Agreed that the stigma is unwarranted. In my family, depression was all too common in my generation and the the generation above us. We were all raised in a theologically strict Christian religion which I suspect contributed to the problem. Those of us and our children who abandoned that particular theology seem to be doing better. I do have some first cousins who never got over the religion we were raised in who are still struggling with issues of morality and the concomitant mental health problems associated with their religion. If I thought prayer was efficacious, I would pray for them. Obviously, I try to be far more helpful than that.
Ms. Haber,
As always well written.
No it is not surprising to see a steep increase in mental health complications and depression. There will always be a percentage of the population with depression issues caused by physical abnormalities. Thankfully there are increasingly better treatment paths available. But the sharp rise in suicide contemplations and addictions we are witnessing are caused by environmental factors more so then a treatable, physical, medical condition.
i am glad as a child I was raised in an environment where a solid foundation of right and wrong existed. it was hard enough then to deal with the issues of adolescence. I cannot imagine now what it must be like. Even the leaders and teachers are unsure of how to deal with the excessive permissiveness and shifting moral sands that now exists.. It is not surprising.
