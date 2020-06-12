There’s always a story behind the story.
Here’s ours.
In an effort to help the local businesses reopen, we’ve developed a program to create and share safe best practices with businesses throughout Frederick County. We’re balancing the safety of employees and customers with the urgency to support small businesses and rebuild our local economy.
Because at the end of the day, we want everyone to have their shot at success, their opportunity to achieve their dreams, whatever form those dreams might take.
We spent a full two months working closely with Octavo Designs and Ko-Op Media on a full featured marketing campaign called Frederick Strong (frederickstrong.com), with an inspiring video, social media collateral and community outreach resources. All of these resources are free, and all freely available to anyone, member or not.
The launch of our campaign was carefully orchestrated with our partners at The Frederick News-Post management and Connoisseur Media, in advance of the actual public release.
Hundreds of miles away, a man named George Floyd encountered a Minneapolis police officer and the events of that arrest resulted in the death of Mr. Floyd and arrest of that officer for second-degree murder.
Maybe it was my own blind spot, but honestly, as we released our Frederick Strong campaign imagery of a heart encircled by the fingers of a hand, I simply didn’t see it as a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement. What I saw instead was the strength, commitment and resiliency of all of our closed businesses, and the love and compassion that I knew we’d all show towards helping them rebound and recover.
But that’s not what others saw. Some of our partners, friends and advisors were concerned that we might send a confused message, that our effort to help reopen businesses might be lessened or overwhelmed by the passionate protests that were just beginning to gain momentum.
To accommodate those varied opinions and viewpoints, we also created an alternative logo design featuring the heart alone. Reflecting back on my social blind spot, I probably erred on the side of caution and ended up creating more confusion than I was correcting.
Our minority Board members and other minority leaders in the community were kind enough to reach out to suggest that my hasty decision to completely abandon the “strength” logo in favor of the “love” version was wrong. They also encouraged us as an organization to work to embrace and help further social justice issues in Frederick County.
We wouldn’t ever want to compromise or intentionally co-opt the message of the purposeful social justice movement. Our hope, our desire and goal is to embrace the need for change ALONG with the goal of reopening our economy. We believe all of the Frederick Strong symbols, messages and increased consciousness can be deliberately applied to the challenges we face as a community.
We’re offering ALL of those designs to anyone that wants them. The logos, social media pieces and marketing collateral now exist in a variety of forms that appeal to everyone’s tastes and interests. Visit frederickstrong.com and view all of the resources, then feel free to select and share the campaign components that suit you, your business or your interest.
It’s become clear to me as I’ve watched the Frederick Justice march and subsequent rallies and protests that the work to heal our community isn’t isolated to rebuilding our local economy, despite the continuing importance of that critical task. No, we have a greater role and responsibility, as a Chamber of Commerce, to use our voice and influence to also work with members of our community who are crying out for fairness and equity in justice, housing, employment, education and healthcare.
With the support of our Board of Directors, I am reaching out to our minority business members of the Chamber, leading voices in the minority business and nonprofit communities, and the leaders of the organic protest movement.
We still have to place a high priority on getting our businesses reopened. But that’s not the only pressing problem facing us. By using the same resolve, focus, commitment, compassion and love that drives us to support our favorite bar, restaurant and retail store, we can embrace the basic human values of equality and justice for all.
We want to use the significant reach and influence that we’ve spent a century building to open a meaningful dialogue about how we make structural, systemic and permanent changes in equity, fairness and social responsibility for every Frederick County resident, now and in the future.
We hope you’ll join us, it’s probably the most important work many of us will ever do.
if you are going to come up with a logo then don;t just copycat what has already been done. "Insert name here" Strong is overdone now. Come up with something origional
What is this guy saying? He's the top dog at the local Chamber of Commerce, a lobbying group of businesses, lobbying by businesses for businesses, for more socialism, always. He's got some boondoggle project to create another stupid logo and works with some local outfit whose Republican owner is known for firing employees and taking up collections for bars and booze joints. All the wasted time and money is written off to the taxpayers. I have a good suggestion where he can put his silly logo.
Ba’lane for mayor
