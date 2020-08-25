In the spring, I found it challenging to grow sunflowers in my back yard. Between the squirrels and the rabbits, it was difficult to fathom which one was the greater menace. Finally, I made wire mesh tubes to protect a few that were not eaten up. It worked.
Now, in summer they are blooming nicely. But one of the plants that was closer to my heart was planted strategically so that I could watch it from my perch at the dining table. The plant was healthy. Its roots held to the ground with all their strength. Its trunk looked strong and the branches spread in all directions. I was excited when buds appeared. Like a young person getting a degree, the plant brought new hope and many possibilities.
And then came the storm. After a long spell of hot weather in our area in early August it felt good to have a downpour. I remembered my conversation with a friend who is a seasoned farmer. He told me, “We need some rain.” I knew all those yellowing cornfields needed rain. And so did my tomato plants.
Next morning, after the storm, I came out for my walk. The first thing I saw was my favorite sunflower plant had broken from the middle and was lying on the ground. Some of the branches had buds ready to bloom. All of them now became wasted possibilities. While carrying the plant to compost, there was nothing I could do but become philosophical.
Like the dead plant I was carrying, 173,000 Americans had died in a pandemic whose end is not in sight. Some of them were elderly and had underlying conditions. But many of them were young, and some of them were very young. They were sons, daughters, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, friends, relatives, lovers and loved ones. Each of them, like my sunflower plant, was full of possibilities. Statistically, they may be counted in the thousands. But individually, each of them was precious. Each of them left a void in many hearts. Whom to blame? I can’t blame anyone for the death of my sunflower plant. It was the force of nature, the strength of the wind that fell it. Two other plants next to it are still standing!
But the tragic death of so many people could have been avoided by human actions. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts say that if 95 percent of people use a mask, then 75,000 lives could be saved. It is plausible to think that had we taken the pandemic seriously from the beginning, a large number of the dead would still be walking today.
The unnecessary death of so many people in the United States points to a fundamental deficiency in thinking. At the highest circle of the government it is not human life but economy that matters the most. Emphasis is being put on how Wall Street reacts rather than to what extent a decision hurts or helps people. Helping the helpless is no longer an American passion. A philosophy of greed and selfishness are being hawked in the political market. Tens of thousands are buying it. It is not President Kennedy’s “Ask not what your country…” philosophy anymore. It is President Trump’s “they are eating our lunch…”
This transformation of values at a very wide scale has created a very dangerous callousness. Many see people are dying. But the severity of it does not affect them and they go on their own merry way. Since death does not bother them; lesser things like corruption, nepotism, laziness or double talk do not bother them either. They are constantly bombarded with the idea that they must protect what they have. In order to do so they must keep others at bay. Helping others because we can is not operational anymore just as ignoring others becomes the philosophy. We all need to accept that we are all in this together.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. He can be reached at acnaik@aol.com.
