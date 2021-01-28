As this begins, it is Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day. President Trump and family have just left Joint Base Andrews on Air Force One. President-elect Biden is in church, perhaps wondering what he was thinking when he decided to run for president — for the third time. The fact that’s hardest to ignore at this moment for me is that the swamp won.
The swamp dwellers — Republican, Democrat or otherwise — verified, for any who doubted, that they are in complete control. And note here that the existence of the governmental swamp was acknowledged long before Trump publicly mentioned running for president. The swamp runs this country but not in the way it was originally intended. You know that.
If you think you have a hand or a voice in it, dream on. You’re asleep at the wheel. Those who demand term limits to eliminate professional politicians can’t even manage to vote ’em out of office. Even if the citizens of this country find a way to vote in another outsider, the swamp will — as we have witnessed — find a way to nullify them.
We have witnessed not only the nullification of the legitimate winner in 2016, but the warning flag’s been waved at future citizen candidates. Call it what you will, but “the deep state,” “professional politicians,” “the machine,” whatever; the Mitches, Mitts, Chucks, Nancys, Maxines and Joes are running things in Washington, D.C. Trump had few friends in the system.
In the infamous and now oft-used words of Barack H. Obama, “Let me be perfectly clear.” This is not intended to be a defense of Donald J. Trump. Lord knows he had his issues, although I will admit to supporting him despite them. I will ask this, however. How many of you could have/would have survived in any position for four years in the atmosphere in which Trump lived — unfriendly co-workers, hostile media, untrustworthy support staff?
In addition to that, many (especially the media) were combative. Again, it’s understood that much of it was self-inflicted, but ... The but is that I often find myself pondering how different Trump may have been had Congress, the bureaucracy, the media et al welcomed him to Washington, as they should have — as the duly elected president of the United States. We shall never know. He did achieve the position honestly, contrary to the beliefs of many. The truth is attested to by the untold hours and millions of dollars that have been expended attempting to prove otherwise — noting the fact that the haters failed in their efforts time after time. If blame is to be lain for those four controversial years, Congress and media bear a share.
Let’s discuss the elections. After Trump was elected in 2016, leftists screamed bloody murder. Trump bought the election. Trump stole the election. Trump solicited Russian intervention. Election integrity did not exist. Cheating was rampant. Remember that? People calling themselves Democrats said so. Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “Our election was hijacked. There is no question.” The results that gave the election to Trump could not be trusted to be accurate. In truth, Hillary had failed.
One thing I cannot recall happening in the years intervening between 2016 and 2020 is election reform. What happened in those four years that cleaned up elections? Why do I ask? Ya know, don’t ya? Leftists tell us that the 2020 election was squeaky clean. No problems anywhere. The only thing that I can recall is that Trump was investigated inside and out, upside down and backward. Phony charges were made against him and, of course, they remain unproven to this day. Alleged leftist evidence was only an illusion. So, what purified the 2020 election? Anyone?
In attempting to keep up with today’s leftists, I’m getting whiplash. Elections are corrupt and magically, with no action taken, the next one is clean. The sitting president is bashed and criticized on an hourly basis. The very next day, the new guy is subjected to unabashed fawning, adoration and stroking. One of the toughest questions he faced concerned whether he was going to change the exterior paint job on Air Force One.
Can the bias possibly be more obvious? Come on, man!
Let’s remember the theory that diversity is a good thing, and it should be promoted. Diversity will not be found in a building filled with professional politicians.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net
