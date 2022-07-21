Once again, the illusion of direct democracy is upon us. As we tiptoe into the 2022 midterm election, which should prove to be nothing short of a hellfire tsunami (yes, that’s an intentional “Stranger Things” reference), we must first endure the so-called “primaries,” which are wrapping up as I write. I say endure because the unfortunate reality is that primaries are only for those privileged and who pledge allegiance to a two-party system. It’s a group I do not belong to, and people who aren’t in that group are sometimes seen as the scourge of the political diaspora known as the unaffiliated or independents — sounds like a Netflix series where people who favor a strong third political party or open primaries turn into zombies and are purged from polling places. I don’t think it’s been done.
But seriously, 23 states have what’s called closed primaries, and Maryland is one of them, meaning that you must be either a Democrat or Republican to vote for most candidates in the primaries. In some of these states, they have amended some of the rules, which is a sign of progress at least.
The good news is that there are 18 states with open primaries where people, regardless of party affiliation and the unaffiliated can vote for whomever they darn please. Even registered Democrats can vote for Republicans and vice versa. Does that still really happen? What a wonderful world it could be.
Luckily there’s an organization I just discovered called Open Primaries, whose objective is to advocate for open primaries in all 50 states. It believes that “no American should be required to join a political party to exercise their right to vote.” You can get more information at openprimaries.org.
I do find the closed primary concept confusing because I believe both parties are missing out on potential voters — it just seems silly. As a registered Democrat or Republican, why can’t I split up my vote and vote for both parties, like I can in the general election? In closed primaries, even as a registered Democrat or Republican, I can only vote for candidates in my registered party, adding insult to injury.
Interestingly enough, there’s a Gallup Poll that’s been tracking voters’ political affiliation since 2004, and the historical trend it shows is that more and more voters are identifying as independents. You can find it at news.gallup.com/poll/15370/party-affiliation.aspx. As of June 2022, polled voters identify themselves as follows: independent 43%, Republican 27% and Democrat 27%. When you go back to 2004 in the polls data (which you can download as a spreadsheet), you can see that the fastest growth is in the independent voters. No wonder the two dominant parties want to block independent voters anyway they can. To me, this looks like a form of voter suppression in an otherwise election process that’s trying to improve its reach and effectiveness in increasing voter participation.
It’s no secret that our political discourse has deteriorated over the past several elections, resulting in too much government gridlock. If the electoral system was inherently less partisan from the ground up, then maybe our elected officials would be more committed to their actual constituents representing more diverse ideological ideas instead of mostly catering to voters from their own party. With less restrictions on who registered voters can vote for, we might hear less extremist rhetoric, less name calling, less pigeonholing — and replace so much of the ignorance that’s out there with some common ground.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
(1) comment
“…there’s a Gallup Poll that’s been tracking voters’ political affiliation since 2004, and the historical trend it shows is that more and more voters are identifying as independents.” I’ve pointed this out before. I think most Independents would agree with the content here. We don’t want whatever identity is assumed with affiliation. It’s almost like having invisibility as a superpower, guess what we can do to an election that no predictor bothered to guess because If you’re not affiliated, they don’t care. Our group is growing. Is yours?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.