Here is a very basic fact: People tend to like getting stuff for free. Ask most people, “Do you want a fancy new Mercedes?” and they’ll likely respond, “Yes.” But ask them to pay full price for it and demand drops dramatically.
Hold that thought.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is very upset that the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” package is stalled. “Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better legislation,” Sanders said in a statement, “and the need to lower prescription drug costs, expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision...” and so on.
But as National Review’s Charles Cooke wrote, Sanders’ statement refutes itself. In the next paragraph, the Vermont senator says, “polling also shows that despite President Biden having introduced this proposal five months ago, a majority of Americans have very little knowledge as to what is in this bill.” Sanders adds, “It is hard to ask people to have faith in their government when they have little understanding of what their government is trying to do.”
As Cooke rightly notes, it’s odd to simultaneously claim a bill is overwhelmingly popular and that a majority of Americans have no idea what’s in it.
But Sanders thinks that’s proof the mainstream media is failing to educate the public. Individual elements of the bill poll well, hence the claim it’s popular. “The foundations of American democracy are threatened not only by extremism, but by ignorance and lack of knowledge,” he exclaims.
I’m all for dispelling ignorance, but Sanders is perpetuating a myth that harms democracy, too — specifically, that massive social welfare spending is wildly popular with American voters.
In 2016, Vox polled Bernie Sanders’ proposals for nationalized healthcare and free college tuition. They didn’t poll the general public; they polled Bernie Sanders’ own supporters. Not surprisingly, respondents favored single-payer healthcare. But when asked if they’d be willing to personally pay more for it, support dropped. Two-thirds said the most they’d be willing to pay in additional taxes for “free” healthcare was $1,000 per year, about $83 per month. This number includes the 8% of Sanders supporters who said they wouldn’t be willing to pay anything for universal healthcare.
Cheap socialists aren’t the story here. Americans in general don’t want to pay much of anything — out of their own pocket — for the stuff progressives constantly say America is demanding.
A Washington Post poll in 2019 found that 68 percent of Americans supported taxing “wealthy families” to pay for fighting climate change. But when asked if they would agree to pay an extra $2 a month on their electric bills, support fell to less than 47 percent. That same year, an AP-NORC poll asked people if they’d be willing to spend $10 more a month in their energy bills to fight climate change. Some 68 percent of respondents said nope.
This is where the truly dangerous ignorance begins. For years now, voters have been told that the rich as well as greedy corporations are an untapped renewable resource that can pay for everything and anything. That’s false. You could confiscate all of the wealth of the top 1% and it wouldn’t come close to covering the bill for, say, the Green New Deal or Medicare for All. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may turn heads by scrawling “tax the rich” on her ball gowns, but the truth is we already do — at a remarkably progressive rate.
There’s no room here to explain why I think Biden’s promise that his $3.5 trillion package won’t be “free” for everyone making less than $400,000 per year. So, let’s just pretend it’s true. In the market, popularity is determined by what people are willing to pay for with their own money. However, in progressive politics — and in much of the mainstream media — popularity is determined by what people are willing to have other people pay for. Defining public support this way is misleading.
But even if the rich could pay for it all, democracy isn’t enriched when voters think one very small class of people is greedily standing in the way of economic salvation.
When populist politicians promise it would be easy to deliver that salvation but then fail to do it, voters feel betrayed and the politicians shift blame to sinister and corrupt forces (the “one percent,” special interests, evil corporations) or allegedly outdated obstacles to progress like the filibuster or even the Constitution itself.
That sense of betrayal doesn’t foster healthy politics. It leads to “extreme” demagogues promising to deliver what they claim the corrupt establishment could not.
Biden, Pelosi and Schumer really ripped their knickers with their asinine Build Back Better Strategy. Cramming every leftist pipe dream and desire into a single "transformative" legislative colossus was ill-fated from the git-go. If the individual components of this monster are so popular and existentially essential, they should have been capable of easily standing on their own as separate bills. Instead, these three chuckleheads dumped all the ingredients into the pot at once with the total price tag ranging from $3.5 to $6 trillion. That kind of money makes even a significant percentage of Dems trepidatious. Only the simple minded could look at the tissue thin Dem majorities in the House and Senate and conclude they are operating with a "mandate" to transform the country. Whether it's hubris, stupidity or, most likely, both, they've now ended up with a camel rather than a horse.
Mr. Goldberg makes some valid points. When folks point fingers at "them" and say "they need to do more", or "they need to pay their fair share", they don't realize that to others, "they" are "them". For every finger pointed, there are three more pointing back.
Sure, though this ignores two points. First, a lot of liberals calling for higher taxes are well aware that this means they would pay more. Don't pretend that all liberals are poor (I mean, conservatives seem to want to claim that all liberals are wealthy, overeducated ivory-tower elites with no idea of what the common man wants, or they are poor, stupid people who just want to suck off the government. They cannot be one or the other). Secondly, it ignores the massive tax cut on wealthy and businesses just enacted in 2017. Just restoring those cuts would be a good start.
Never said any of that shiftless. As you know, I favor a flat tax where everyone pays the same percentage of their income, regardless of its source. That's "paying their fair share" regardless of who "they" is. Make more, pay more. Make less, pay less.
Sorry, it also ignores the third part. That part of the current plan is to beef up the IRS to capture more of the taxes that are owed. This is being rejected by conservatives; why? I would be willing to bet that the people dodging the largest tax dollars are not the people making minimum wage at WalMart.
And if someone is truly "dodging taxes" (which is illegal), they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of income or social stature.
Sad, but so true. The progressive mantra has evolved into an "I want X, and I demand someone else supplies it to me" attitude.
Republicans have been disparaging all sorts of groups as being responsible for economic salvation and Noah has been surprisingly silent on that.
