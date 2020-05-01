A couple of years ago, I had the misfortune of putting a roll of toilet paper through the washing machine. I’d taken the TP from a hotel room where I’d stayed overnight, stashed it in a bag of my dirty laundry so I could sneak it past the front desk. I’d forgotten all about the contraband by the time I dumped my clothes, and it, into a machine. Five minutes into the cycle, I remembered; “Oh no! The paper!” but it had already disintegrated, cardboard roll and all, into tiny pieces stuck all over my shirts and socks.
Seven percent of people admit to stealing toilet paper from hotels. I can’t speak for any other thieves, but I figure if I’m paying $50-$100 to sleep somewhere I may as well get every penny’s worth. Though, in that rinse-and-spin instance, all I got was my just desserts.
Until it became ubiquitous in recent news headlines, most Americans didn’t pay this humble daily convenience much mind. What used to be just another item on the grocery list is now a precious commodity worthy of analysis and discussion.
Why is it that almost half of people, when asked what they’d bring to a desert island, mention toilet paper before food? Nick Haslam, a professor of psychology and author of “Psychology in the Bathroom,” cites our Freudian impulse toward control and animalistic instinct to stockpile “nesting” material.
Seventy-five percent of the world’s population doesn’t even use toilet paper. Experts say that using a bidet or toilet attachment to rinse with water is more sanitary and produces less waste. Why, then, the reliance on paper? For one, it’s an ancient product. The first known records of paper being used for “toilet purposes” date back to 6th century China. In 1891, Seth Wheeler of Albany, New York, patented the perforated roll we recognize today.
Improvements and adjustments were made and by 1935 manufacturers were able to offer “splinter-free toilet paper.” Today it remains a billon-dollar industry and source of tax revenue; in 1996, under President Clinton, Congress passed a Toilet Paper Tax that imposed an extra 6-cent cost on each roll. Meaning, if a person purchased eight 24-roll packages (which, why on earth would you ever want to buy that much toilet paper at one time?) then $11.52 of that person’s total was actually a tax.
U.S. supermarkets experienced a toilet paper shortage in 1973 when Johnny Carson made a joke on The Tonight Show saying there was a shortage, prompting people to rush to the store and cause an actual shortage.
The musical artist Beyoncé uses red toilet paper. She purchases it from Renova, a Portuguese TP brand that costs $3 per roll and is 3-ply, perfumed, and comes in a full spectrum of colors like orange, green, blue and pink.
Is this more toilet paper trivia then you ever cared to know? Me too. But, I typed ‘Toilet Paper Facts’ into Google and the results were fascinating and seemingly endless. Some of the “facts” are a little dubious — though the 7 percent of hotel TP thieves and 49 percent of desert island TP hoarders are both oft-repeated figures, I couldn’t find any citation of or reference to an exact poll or survey.
Another fact: if you ever accidentally drop a roll of toilet paper in the washing machine, sites like howtocleanstuff.net, doityourself.com, and mumsnet.com have a number of helpful tips about how to clean all that disintegrated tissue from your clothes and wash drum. And hey, start planning now: Aug. 26 is National Toilet Paper Day.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She currently lives and works in Alaska and uses toilet paper daily. You can reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
