When Frederick County’s charter was adopted by voters in 2012, it included a wise requirement that, starting in 2019, changes to the charter would be considered. In 2019 and 2020, the first Charter Review Commission met, took testimony from the public, and made recommendations, most of which were then adopted by the County Council.
Our federal government should take a page from Frederick County’s experience, because the Constitution is in need of a serious overhaul after 233 years of operation. Certainly the recent Supreme Court decisions on gun control and abortion will fuel a national debate on those crucial matters.
I’d argue that not just those but many other matters should be laid out plainly in the Constitution. A constitutional convention (as provided in the Constitution) is long overdue. The Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments to the Constitution) was ratified by the states in 1791. The Second Amendment’s archaic reference to “a well-regulated militia” sits adjacent to the Third Amendment — prohibiting the quartering of troops in people’s homes!
Why are we letting the Supreme Court tell us what the Constitution means? In fact, the Supreme Court’s power of judicial review — interpreting whether federal and state laws are constitutional — is not a power granted to it by the Constitution. We might want to define that power and any restrictions to it.
Justice Clarence Thomas thinks there’s no constitutional right to contraception or same-sex marriage. Well, is there? And is there a broad right to privacy? Let’s say so plainly.
Let’s not stop there. The constitutional age requirements for representatives, senators, and president (25, 30 and 35, respectively), and citizenship requirements (seven years, nine years, and native-born, respectively) were set in 1787. Are they still appropriate in 2022?
As multiple U.S. presidents deal with long-tenured international leaders like Angela Merkel, Tony Blair or Vladimir Putin, is it still a good idea for presidents to be limited to just two terms?
Should we impose term limits on federal judges, including Supreme Court justices? What are “cruel and unusual punishments” (Eighth Amendment) in 2022? Do they still exclude death and solitary confinement?
The First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press, but what even constitutes “the press” in 2022? Where is the line between freedom of the press and national security secrets? We could use some constitutional clarification.
Washington, D.C., is the nation’s 20th-largest city; statehood seems unlikely. But we could provide voting representation in Congress with an update to the 23rd Amendment, which granted D.C. a vote in presidential elections.
If anything is crying out for change, it’s the Electoral College, an archaic scheme conjured up by Founding Fathers mistrustful of the popular vote. In five cases in our history, a president has been elected without winning the popular vote. Unfortunately, two of those elections have been in the past 22 years (2000 and 2016).
I’m tired of millionaires becoming instant congressional candidates, and billionaires having a disproportionate effect on elections by making unlimited independent expenditures. We should grant Congress the power to legislate and restrict the financing of federal elections.
There are changes I wouldn’t like — such as creating term limits for members of Congress, revoking birthright citizenship, or adding a balanced budget requirement. But these ideas are supported by many and need to be considered.
Alarmists will warn about the hazards of a constitutional convention; but it’s no scarier than continuing to let unelected justices — whether you agree with Supreme Court decisions or not — discern what white men who have been dead for 200 years thought about modern matters. Three-quarters of state legislatures (38) would have to approve any proposed changes to the Constitution.
In the end, I suspect a constitutional convention would produce a raft of compromises as recommendations — just as the Constitution, and the subsequent Bill of Rights, were a whole series of compromises.
But at least they’d be the compromises of “We the People” living in the 21st century — not the 18th century.
Don DeArmon is many things — a hiker, a writer, a grandfather — but he is definitely not a constitutional lawyer. He writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com
