The United States is now faced with a critical health pandemic, a devastating economic downturn, and — at least as concerning — an educational crisis. Most states have closed all schools, sending millions of children home where their parents are frantically trying to make up for what their children are missing.
Some systems are attempting to have their students engage in distance learning, which requires devices and an internet connection that not all families possess. What to do with students who come from economically disadvantaged households? Many don’t have food, let alone internet access. How can art, music and PE be taught electronically? What about students enrolled in vocational education?
What is most concerning is the plight of special education students, those who are taught by specially trained educators and have access to special and physical therapists. These children need routine, modified educational tools, and individualized education plans, which can hardly be provided by parents at home. Adding to this predicament are our federal and state regulations that require all students be taught, not just those who can access electronic teaching methods.
Many parents are desperately trying to work from home. Are they also supposed to be teaching their children at the same time? Not all homes have room for a separate “classroom” or a yard where their kids can run off their excess energy while keeping the required social distance. Maryland schools will be closed until at least late April or even longer. Few of us can argue that worksheets can replace the learning acquired from experienced, professional teachers.
Besides the concern of American students not learning during this time of crisis, colleges, particularly small ones and even universities, are feeling the coronavirus crunch. They face a difficult decision whether or not to refund students’ tuition for the incomplete spring semester. This outlay would bankrupt many small colleges whose financial footing is tenuous at best. As president of a small Midwestern college, my grandfather E.E. Rall struggled mightily, but managed to keep North Central College going through the Great Depression. My other grandfather, professor E.E. Domm, was forced, as was all the staff, to take a large pay cut to keep the college solvent during that economic crisis. Even before this pandemic, many non-tenured professors were already struggling financially, many with the burden of massive student debt. Whether small colleges can weather this storm is uncertain.
As a retired educator, I am gravely concerned about the effects of this pandemic on the world of education. There are no simple answers. As COVID-19 engulfs the world, the U.S. secretary of education has yet to address this issue. Hopefully, as the health crisis eases, American educators can use their immense creativity to come up with possible solutions to this educational crisis.
The U.S. had surpassed China and Italy in numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Experts warn that it will likely get worse before it gets better. Possible vaccines are being rushed through testing. The economic indicators are already trying to find a silver lining in this darkening cloud. But few are acknowledging the increasing risk to our children’s education as well as to our institutions of higher learning. They should be worried — very worried.
