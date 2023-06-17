Supreme Court Abortion Protests Los Angeles
Abortion-rights supporters attend the “Bans Off Our Bodies Abortion Rally” at Los Angeles City Hall, May 14, 2022.

 Damian Dovarganes

The United States has experienced widespread polarization and vitriolic political debates that seem more vicious by the day, and it raises the question, what’s the source of the divide?

As the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade approaches, it is clear there is a correlation between restricting women’s rights and callously using women to create an even deeper divide in our nation.

