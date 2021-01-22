Due to the restraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, my husband and I have been taking brief drives occasionally just to get out of the house, frequently enjoying the serenity of the mountains around Emmitsburg and Thurmont. During the holidays, we oohed and aahed at the Christmas lights and decorations just like we did years ago when the children were with us.
Recently, we made an unsettling observation. Many holiday lights, ostensibly to celebrate the birth of a real King, were turned off or taken down only a few days after Dec. 25. Yet flags and signs supporting a man who only wanted to be king, remain on display, months after the free and fair election that he had lost.
It’s hard not to conclude that some are willing to give the real meaning of Christmas a perfunctory annual nod while, at the same time, continuing to be enthralled by a con man.
For many, the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was not the result of just one or two lines in his speech that day, but the climax of President Trump’s and his enablers’ months-long stoking of a metaphorical fire, utilizing repeated lies claiming, without proof, that it was a fraudulent election.
I speak for myself when I say don’t bother defending or explaining Trump’s actions anymore. They were not very convincing before Jan. 6 and now fall on deaf ears. By the look of the Trump flags and signs that remain on display though, others feel that Trump has done no wrong. Fortunately for democracy, the 10 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to impeach Trump a second time thought, finally, that he had indeed crossed a line.
On our recent ride, I viewed the Trump flags and signs with utter sadness and despair. Sadness for minds poisoned, lives lost, and truth damaged. Despair because recovery from the horror of Jan. 6, indeed from the wrecking ball known as the Trump presidency, will take years.
In the days following that revealing ride, I thought about kings again. The intelligence community, the Department of Education, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Supreme Court, the United States Postal Service, the Medal of Freedom, a pandemic recovery, efforts to fight climate change, the mainstream media. These are all things that have been damaged by the touch of Donald J. Trump. He is, I thought, no King Midas.
No one deserves thanks for giving us the freedom to call each other names, to threaten, to intimidate, to bully, and to refuse to accept accountability for what results, and that is what the wannabe king has done. These are not the freedoms we should have been seeking.
Being selfish, self-serving, ego-driven, and duplicitous, with an irrational belief in improbable and outrageous theories are not good qualities in a leader. Yet since Trump supporters are our fellow citizens, we must at least try to unite as we strive to regain our standing and reputation in the world. As others have said though, coming together, unity and healing, all the platitudes the Republicans were calling for following Trump’s second impeachment, can’t be achieved without first holding Donald J. Trump and others accountable.
The Capitol riots of Jan. 6 were horrific. If such actions are repeated, there is no telling where we or democracy will be this time next year, a time when we were hoping to be enjoying a return to semi-normality.
Two quotes attributed to “Anonymous” seem to offer a bit of insight into Trump’s four-year war on truth and decency:
“The only morality the tyrant recognizes is obedience to him.”
“The tyrant confuses those he can’t convince, corrupts those he can’t confuse, and crushes those he can’t corrupt.”
Hopefully, this will conclude my comments regarding Donald J. Trump. (Believe me, I look forward to writing about other things.)
Now, until we’ve cleared the pandemic hurdles, I will be content to occasionally roam the roads of the county, admiring the flora, fauna and wildlife, and hoping to witness the last vestiges of Trump’s reign tossed in trash cans and delegated to the dustbin of history.
Patricia Weller is feeling hopeful. She writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
