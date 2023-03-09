As a child and on into my adolescence, my father would often caution me when I was leaving the house: “Don’t do anything stupid.”
Over the years, the admonition was issued frequently enough to echo in my mind even when he left it unsaid, as well as to this day, when he is no longer around to say it.
Doing Something Stupid and its evil twin, Saying Something Stupid, are co-conspirators and comprise the essence of one of the more unfortunate components of the human condition, latent stupidity.
Every one of us is hardwired with a capacity for stupidity. The condition is universally innate, but fortunately, so, too, is our struggle to sublimate this beast within us. Absolutely no one seeks to do or say anything stupid — ever. And yet …
Stevens’ column is noteworthy because it attempts to pillory the un-woke for their opposition to woke-ism, while simultaneously insisting a woke movement does not exist. This gaslighting technique is frequently employed by the woke in their efforts to make the rational rest of us crazy, too.
Using George Orwell as his muse, Stevens relies heavily on an Orwell essay, “Politics and the English Language,” the thrust of which is, according to Stevens, “when we use sloppy, imprecise language, our thinking becomes sloppy and imprecise.” Well, duh.
Actually, like so much else in his column, Stevens gets it backwards. Sloppy, imprecise language is more likely to be a reflection of the thinking that inspired it.
He contends that the term “woke” is not just meaningless, but also dangerous. Excuse me? Woke ideology is rife with meaning, which does indeed make it dangerous.
Stevens also conveniently ignores the fact that both the concept of woke and its current usage were originated and continue to be nurtured by its adherents.
Stevens laments that the un-woke (whom he characterizes as nothing more than “a kind of club or gang”) cry woke to “vilify” various “others” by addressing a litany of what the un-woke consider societal ills, among them: gender ideology, rampant political correctness, and “anything that makes them feel guilty for being white.”
He’s either willfully ignorant or in denial that “woke” is, in practice, a dynamic (albeit amorphous), multifaceted cultural and political movement, not simply a one-dimensional, meaningless word exploited by “right-wing politicians on the warpath” and “people who don’t know what they’re talking about.”
Stevens attempts to denigrate and discredit the opponents of woke by accusing them of employing “vague, undefined words that only serve to demonize” adherents of woke ideology. His contention is equal parts irony, hypocrisy and balderdash.
As is so often the case with the woke end of the cultural/political spectrum, the accusers themselves are guilty of their own accusations.
To familiarize yourself with some of the tenets of woke, just fire up your Google machine and explore the lexicon of the woke. But prepared to be inundated by sloppy, imprecise and euphemistic English that is essentially indecipherable psychobabble.
Here’s a small sampling of woke terms and words to get you started on your research: intersectionality, nonbinary, birthing persons, critical race theory, males competing in female athletics, gender neutral, equity, gender-affirming health care for children, microaggressions, preferred pronouns, woke prosecutors/school boards, LGBTQ2S, restorative justice, drag queen story hour, DEI …
The woke lexicon is lengthy and expanding. The beast is relentless.
