It sometimes takes decades for us to recognize the deep influence a decent mother can have on our life’s foundations. The memories of simple moments can refresh visions of other moments in a chain reaction until we sometimes can connect vividly with the upstream river of our past.
The past becomes tactile for me when I sit to shuck corn, a calming activity if ever there was one. Edgewood Church Road. Back porch under a bare light bulb. Twilight. My mother seated beside me. “All these little silk threads need to be pulled. Like this. Here, you try. I know you can do it.” Just the two of us, arms touching, listening to a cicada concert.
That memory, in turn, pulls in times when we snapped beans, trimmed radishes, or shelled peas.
She taught me to cut the dough into circles using her mother’s biscuit cutter, to vacuum under the beds, to smell the clothes on the clothesline just after the wind dried them, to be quiet and just listen in a garden, to ask politely if I wanted to go back a page when she read to me, to taste new foods, to turn out the lights and hurry to watch lightning bug fireworks outside, or to smell the just-washed landscape after a lightning and rain concert.
A gossamer memory floats back to me of the time I came home too early from the annual Baptist Summer Convention classes at Hood College. Fairview Avenue this time. Mom told me to sit as she took a chair in the living room and listened. “I came home because they said I couldn’t wear shorts to Bible class.” She said nothing so I went on. “I was embarrassed in front of everyone and they sent me home. ... I just don’t think that’s right.”
I was a third-grader.
There was a pause, and she said, “Neither do I. You may stay home until they come to their senses.”
She walked to Hood College the next day and told the organizers what she thought of their senses.
My mother had my back.
I brought home a college girl who had mastered the art of chattering incessantly about inconsequential things, missing golden opportunities to exercise silence. Later, I asked Mom what she thought of my choice.
“Really now, Edward.” And that was all she said.
She was right, of course. I came to my senses and married someone who doesn’t chatter or think with her mouth is open.
We do not learn from our parents by listening to what they say. We learn from our parents by watching what they do. My mother was not enamored with saying, “I love you” every chance she had. She was more into the “actions speak louder than words” camp.
I don’t require a Hallmark-generated day of recognition to realize how much of an anchor my mother was for me. In turn, I never remind my sons about Mother’s Day, so if my wife gets a card, she knows it is heartfelt and genuine. They consistently remember, and she smiles every time.
Those mothers who answer their children’s questions, who tuck them into bed, who read their “favorite” bedtime stories, who weather their illnesses, who try to make a house a home, who try to make birthdays memorable, who teach respect and how to “be nice,” who remain on the sidelines in silent support (sometimes horrified) while they stumble through teen angst (and marriage, and childbirth), and who finally age into the “I love my children, warts and all” years — these women are the women of Mother’s Day.
You are the women we cherish, even when you are gone.
Your sacrifice means everything. We thank you.
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick and recognizes that too many people had no nurturing mother figure during childhood. Be especially kind to these people on Mother’s Day: it’s never too late for kindness.
