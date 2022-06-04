Well, there you are, you fresh-faced, full-of-knowledge, cool and confident graduates. You made it. You high school grads are now free to join the military, continue at a trade or tech school, head to college, or start your own marijuana dispensary. You college grads are free to escape the stuffy confines of the lecture hall, step out into the brilliant sunshine where the birds are singing, and the world awaits you.
And if you might be wondering what exactly it is that awaits you, here’s a helpful, though woefully incomplete, sampling:
In case you missed it, we’re smack in the middle of World War II½. It’s a proxy war with Russia, and if either side steps over the boundaries into what they might perceive as warlike actions, all those many thousands of nukes we’ve been collecting for years could start flying. On the plus side, it would mean an end to our car payments.
Speaking of payments, we’ve put a bundle, with a big B, for billions, into our side of the war with more to be shelled out to rebuild a country getting flattened by three months of intense bombing. That’s on top of billions in federal infrastructure and economic recovery programs for a federal debt of more than $30 trillion.
I found the best illustration of how much that is on PageTutor. Using pallets of $100 bills, a trillion would look like stacks of pallets 7 feet high and covering 2.2 acres, more than a football field. Our debt is 30 football-field-size stacks of $100 bills. For a graduate entering the taxpaying ranks for the first time, your share is $242,985. And inflation isn’t that big a deal unless you plan to buy anything, like food, or $5-per-gallon gas.
But enough about money, we’ll just keep printing more of it. What we worry about most is our health. Big numbers here also — more than 1 million killed by the coronavirus, with additional strains not fully under control. We got off to a sluggish start tackling this deadly virus, finally got with the program with vaccinations and masks but are slipping back into the not-giving-a-rip mode.
If the toll from the virus isn’t bad enough, we continue to suffer the scourge of mass killing. We also continue to debate, without concrete action, whether to take common sense steps like banning automatic weapons aimed more for military than any civilian use. One exception would be for use by hunters if deer started getting more aggressive.
Climate change is real but not as potentially explosive as a debate topic. All our recent grads need to know about climate change is to make sure your room, apartment, condo or house is on high ground.
Just look at all we’ve got waiting for you grads — a list of meaty challenges that will require your full attention and all the skills and knowledge you’ve accumulated over the years. No need to thank us. What would life be like without challenges?
Us older folks would have done more to help, but some problems, like a war, are pretty much out of our control. We did our part combating the coronavirus by social distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated. But that proved to be a royal pain after a while, and so now we mainly have confined our efforts to keeping track of the number of hospitalizations and deaths.
About all those gun deaths. Well, you know as well as I do that guns don’t kill people — or 19 school kids and two teachers, or 10 grocery shoppers in Buffalo — but people do. Except if these deranged shooters can get hold of an AK-47 or AR-15 assault rifle.
Of course, we won’t leave all these problems for you to take care of. You’ll be pleased to know that we will be making a plan real soon. Not just any plan but a strategic plan with bullet points and bold type.
First, though, we’ll form a committee. Not just any committee but maybe an ad hoc committee, or a blue-ribbon committee. Better yet, make that a select committee. Then we’ll … “Wait, is that ‘Wheel of Fortune’ coming on?” Probably no more than a short delay here. But you can bet when we get back to that plan, it will be a good one. Maybe the best ever.
Bill Pritchard, who adds his congratulations to all our graduates, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
