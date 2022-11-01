So I’m watching and listening to my precious 10-year-old granddaughter as she effortlessly and flawlessly reads the sweet birthday card wishes from my wife and me. When she gets to my simple yet eloquent and deeply profound handwritten note (my column, my assessment) painstakingly penned adjacent to the Hallmark boilerplate, the poor child stops cold, with a look of chagrin on her beautiful little birthday face. Simultaneously, grandfather and granddaughter look desperately to daughter/mommy for explanation and reassurance. “You used cursive, dad. They don’t really teach that in school anymore.”

Excuse me? Who is this “they,” and why did they make such a bonehead decision?

