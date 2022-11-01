So I’m watching and listening to my precious 10-year-old granddaughter as she effortlessly and flawlessly reads the sweet birthday card wishes from my wife and me. When she gets to my simple yet eloquent and deeply profound handwritten note (my column, my assessment) painstakingly penned adjacent to the Hallmark boilerplate, the poor child stops cold, with a look of chagrin on her beautiful little birthday face. Simultaneously, grandfather and granddaughter look desperately to daughter/mommy for explanation and reassurance. “You used cursive, dad. They don’t really teach that in school anymore.”
Excuse me? Who is this “they,” and why did they make such a bonehead decision?
Full disclosure, I do recall learning of the pending demise of cursive a few years back and at the time thought it an absurd and senseless mistake. But my grands were then too young to be immediately impacted by it, so the whole stupid concept and its arrogant application fell between the increasingly expanding cracks in my grandfather brain.
Based on some cursory web research, it seems the campaign for eliminating cursive from school curricula was instigated by the Common Core State Standards developed jointly about a decade ago by the National Governors Association and the Council of Chief State School Officers. Common Core is a set of recommended academic standards for schools nationwide. Essentially, the rationale for abandoning cursive is that valuable classroom time is better spent on tasks and subject matter that kids need to learn in order to function in an increasingly intense tech and media environment. Well, blah, blah, blah and whatever.
Applying this new educational criterion potentially poses some dubious, unintended educational consequences. Why spend time teaching art, or music, or reading the Gettysburg Address, or classic literature if these nontech, legacy studies consume precious tech-centric time? Given this anti-cursive logic, classroom time would be better spent developing a business plan for becoming a TikTok influencer than conducting research for a traditional term paper.
More importantly to me, my granddaughter’s birthday revelation made clear the very real personal repercussions that can result from pulling the plug on cursive. Faceless, nameless, cursive-killing dunderheads had arbitrarily severed the most critical sinew of communication between me and my progeny, and between my progeny and our ancestors. Cursive’s infinite variety of individual writing styles reveal as much about our forbears as do words themselves. Collectively, their random snippets of life, virtually all expressed in cursive, form the ties that bind one generation to the next. From a signature on a deed, to a school graduation card, to an Ellis Island immigrant manifest, to a humble and tattered grocery list, cursive is the language our ancestors use to whisper to us — or was until it became a target to be rendered an anachronism. Sadly, perhaps tragically, the engineered obsolescence of cursive robs future generations of much of the soul satisfying knowledge and insight that can be derived from reading the cursive chronicles and musings of their ancestry.
Small but encouraging rays of hope, however, appear on the cursive horizon. According to the National Education Association, 21 states (including, just recently, Maryland) have returned cursive to their public school curricula. NEA also concedes, however, that “the debate about keyboarding versus cursive rages on.” “They” (the anti-cursive adherents) are patient and relentless.
The case can be made that the movement to kill cursive — as maddening as it is — is merely emblematic of the various cultural and political forces working to influence and reshape American education and, by extension, American culture itself. Depending on one’s perspective, it is encouraging to note that, when confronted with common sense and determination as is happening with the battle over cursive, these forces (“they”) can be frustrated and eventually, it is hoped, thwarted.
