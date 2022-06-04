The gunshots that tore through the children of Uvalde, Texas, are echoing still in our hearts and homes, and especially in the classrooms of Frederick, as in every community in our nation.
Perhaps this time, we will not forget and move on so soon. Perhaps.
This time, we will see 21 funerals, 19 of which will be for the little fourth graders brutalized and murdered by a young man who bought two semiautomatic rifles after turning 18.
The teachers of Frederick County who talked to News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek said they are fearful, frustrated and exhausted by the recurring nightmare of shootings in the schools.
“How much more can we endure?” one teacher asked.
Mass murder is not always a school shooting. A few days before Uvalde, it was a grocery store in Buffalo. A few days after, it was a medical office in Tulsa. They have happened in churches and synagogues, concerts and movie theaters.
But the school shootings, the indiscriminate slaughter of our children, are the ones that seem to haunt the longest — Sandy Hook, Parkland and now Uvalde. Everyone remembers these names.
Everyone can see that there is something fundamentally wrong with this, but we cannot seem to agree what it is, or what to do.
Gun control advocates blame the flood of weapons, especially semiautomatic rifles. Gun rights advocates say the problem is not guns but unsafe schools or mental illness or our violent mass media. All contribute.
The Associated Press reported that Robb Elementary School had many security measures in place. “A fence lined the school property. Teachers were ordered to keep classroom doors closed and locked. Students faced regular lockdown and evacuation drills,” the AP noted.
But none of that worked when a gunman arrived determined to kill children. A door that was supposed to be locked was slammed shut, but the lock failed, and the gunman walked right in. Then, he entered a classroom, locked the door and started shooting. Police had to find a handyman to get a key.
Arm the teachers, some say, but that is a profoundly bad idea. The people who go into police work and the people who go into teaching are very different personality types. Even though police are trained in how to respond, they sometimes fail to act, as at Uvalde. Does anyone think teachers would do better?
A person who decides to commit mass murder is mentally ill by definition. We need to do a better job of identifying the dangerous people, and treating them, and keeping weapons out of their hands. But states where gun rights are paramount too often have reduced funding for mental health.
The entertainment industry should be doing a lot of self-reflection on the role it may play in normalizing violence in movies, shows and games.
So, we should do many things to address the issue.
Yes, make schools as safe as we can. Yes, identify and treat the mentally ill.
Don’t buy violent video games, don’t watch the TV shows, don’t go to the movies.
But at some point, we must deal with gun safety, and try to pass laws that address the problems.
Almost everyone in this nation, including most gun rights advocates, thinks we should have universal background checks to keep guns from falling into the hands of criminals.
We should have a national red-flag law like we have in Maryland that allows a judge to take away a gun from a person who is a danger to himself or others.
These and other common sense measures should be enacted. A bipartisan group of senators is meeting to look at what can be done, and that is a hopeful sign.
Maybe this time will be different, and the will of the vast majority of Americans will be heeded, rather than the wishes of the radical fringe.
Maybe this time, the blood of the children and the tears of the families will soften the hearts of lawmakers. Maybe.
Lawmakers should look closely at the photos of the dead children, and think about their responsibility. Because this slaughter just cannot go on forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.