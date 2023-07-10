What happened to the kingmakers of journalism?

They seem to have died in 2011 with David Broder of The Washington Post. In an age when columnists could still influence the flow of events, Broder stood out as much for what he wasn’t as for what he was.

(3) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Great column, thanks for sharing it. [thumbup]

gary4books
gary4books

I read David Broder. One of the best, in my opinion.

veritas

Spot on column. Journalism is deader than Elvis, murdered by partisan, agenda-driven scribes and drones posing as journalists. An excellent example of these imposters appears daily in this publication under the banner of Associated Press, the once vaunted but now totally discredited "news" organization.

