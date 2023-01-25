Imagine taking a walk around downtown Frederick, starting at the William R. Talley Recreation Center at the northeast corner of Baker Park.
Head east on 2nd Street. Pass Record Street and Court Street.
Cross Market Street and continue until you get to Chapel Alley. Turn right, head south on Chapel Alley, which becomes Carroll Street, until you get to Carroll Creek.
Turn right, and walk west along the creek, crossing Market Street again, and continue to Bentz Street.
Turn right and head north, with Baker Park on your left, until you get back to the Talley Center.
Now, contemplate everything inside the scenic one-and-a-quarter-mile rectangle you walked.
