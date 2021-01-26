‘There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.” — George Sand, author.
With a name like Love, you can imagine Valentine’s Day has become my annual event.
For most people, celebrating Valentine’s Day is primarily reserved for romantic partners, parents and children. Most of us stopped considering numerous valentines once we were out of elementary school. However, 2021 may be the perfect opportunity to restart such a tradition.
For too many months, most of us haven’t seen our family, friends or even our coworkers except through the computer or at a distance outdoors. Christmas holidays involve presents and ritual all their own. Valentines offer the perfect opportunity for sentiment. So — options, anyone?
- Drop a simple note of thanks or recognition on white paper with red ink to those coworkers and volunteers you miss seeing and complementing in person.
- Send a note, an email, or simply pick up the phone and check in with folks of all ages in your family. Are there some you haven’t spoken to since COVID-19 began? Or even for years? Now is the time.
- Is there someone you think about who could really use a bouquet of flowers or an indoor plant while stuck at home? How about putting a kind note with that book or DVD you’ve been meaning to share?
One of my favorites is when someone meets me outside for a socially distanced walk and conversation.
A friend tells me she delights in Valentine’s Day because it reminds her of the year her stuffed bear arrived to help her through a major illness. Do you have a favorite Valentine memory? If so, use it to help you through this year.
If you have a happy memory you hold dear, reach out and remind the person in that memory of that pleasure.
In particular, many of us have lost friends or family, or friends of friends, or family of family, to COVID-19. That pain and sadness lingers. Thus, Valentine’s Day could well be that much more sad or more painful this year. Look into your heart and consider ways to help.
Find a way to ease the holiday for those you love. Look for new ways to celebrate.
This is the year to allow Valentine’s Day to be your mode of expression where you might not otherwise.
What will you do with your Valentine opportunity?
Ann Burnside Love writes from Frederick, along with Susan B. Love who co-wrote this year’s Valentine column. Ann will be sending her valentines with heart stamps this year. Reach her at annblove@comcast.net.
