As I’m writing this first line, I’m sitting on a curb in Prague, drinking a beer and people watching. Traveling to a different country can be very jarring, and our trip to Europe has been jarring and refreshing all at once.
Still, even an ocean away, I think about home in Frederick. I think about our community, our culture and our differences. My brief immersion in another culture has brought one main thought to my mind: rest.
When I’m at home in Frederick, I find that I’m always busy. Bustling from one errand to the next, on an endless cycle until my day ends and I go to sleep, only to do it again the next day. I am bad at resting and refreshing myself with healthy habits and hobbies, and my busyness is evidence.
Here in Prague, I’ve noticed that rest is integral to the people who live here. People often take a long lunch (and they are allowed to), see a friend, meet up afterward for a beer, take their family with them on errands, and are fully present in their conversations. Rest doesn’t mean doing nothing, rest means doing things that recharge.
For example, I sometimes find myself complaining about how congested Frederick has become. I think that it’s becoming like Rockville or Gaithersburg, and I get frustrated with how busy the roads have become, how long it can take me to get to the grocery store, etc. Yet, I’m part of the problem. Do I really need to be doing most of what I do on a daily basis? Or am I so uncomfortable with not being busy that I find reasons to throw my time away?
I realize this is not the case for many people. I know there are many who do not have this luxury. But I also know that finding rest in friendships, family, faith and self is something we all need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.