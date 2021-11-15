The people of Frederick along with millions of other Americans celebrated another Veterans Day on the 11th of November. The country depends on its soldiers to protect itself from enemies foreign and domestic. While fulfilling their duty, American soldiers endure physical hardship, emotional pain as well as threats and isolation in a foreign land. It becomes a part of being a soldier.
The possibility of losing one’s life or a limb in combat is always there. While they perform their duty, the soldiers’ families and loved ones remain concerned and pray for their safe return. Their prayers are answered but not always as what they prayed.
The most heartbreaking thing to watch is the caskets coming to Dover Air Force Base. Heroes are welcomed by the leaders of the nation. The country remains transfixed. The pain of losing a son or a daughter or a close relative spreads throughout the land. Flags often fly half-staff and another burial ceremony takes place at Arlington cemetery, or wherever they are laid to rest. The nation mourns. The scenery is repeated over and over.
Ever since the settlers came to the New World, war and conflict have remained a fact of America’s existence. At times they have become relatively intense. Having been a democracy from the start, America, unlike its European cousins, did not have to go to war to establish or protect its empire.
However, when American interests have been challenged, the country has taken a defensive stand. America went to fight in Europe to save democracy. At the time of the Suez war, the United States wanted to prevent it but the European colonial powers did not listen to America. As a result they lost the Suez. The entire developing world became hostile toward their former rulers. On the other hand, everyone wanted to learn from American technology and methods of production. In due course, America became the rich “Uncle Sam” to everybody.
Success in Europe established the United States as a benevolent nation willing to make sacrifices for other people no matter where they lived. That is how it got involved in Vietnam. Somehow, the notion got ahold of us that the communists are after us and we have to stop them. After China and Cuba and Korea, if we do not stop them, then they will be in Illinois. We did what we thought was necessary.
After spending 10 years and losing thousands of lives and spending billions of dollars we were defeated in Vietnam. That war also highlighted the fissures in our own society. You can’t save freedom someplace else while everyone in your own country does not feel free — cried out many. They were demonized and abused verbally and physically.
In a way, America used its soldiers to establish and amplify its belief in democracy while social activists tried to move the moral compass of the country and its people a few notches up.
Henry David Thoreau was an American icon. In his Walden Pond, Thoreau conceived the idea of civil disobedience. A.J. Muste and Wilmer Young were iconic figures. During the First World War, Young, a conscientious objector, refused to bear arms and was jailed. Muste worked doggedly to end the Vietnam War. There are many others.
Since Vietnam, there have been other involvements where American soldiers have worked and died to keep aloft the American ideal. Now more and more physical fighting is being done by self-propelled drones. Soldiers in the field could be a thing of the past. However, America’s interest would always be there and people would always be needed to help spread American values. They don’t have to carry a gun anymore.
Working on issues like climate change or COVID-19 to save the world from itself, everybody is looking at the U.S. for leadership. It has both means and commitment to use it for the good of the world. America is what soldiers of war and peace have made it to be. They deserve our gratitude forever.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His books are Nineteenth of November, Song of Satan, Blown Away, A man of Humility available at amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.