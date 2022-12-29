In 1637, the first book in what would eventually become the United States was banned. Written by Thomas Morton, “New English Canaan” criticized the Puritan’s strict way of living.
Morton, who was banished to a New Hampshire island before making his way back to England, described how he felt about Puritan leaders and admonished them for not allowing anyone to have any fun.
In response, Puritan leaders banned his book to ensure that children in the community would not be corrupted.
In the 1850s, many Southern states banned Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” for a variety of reasons, including the novel’s accurate portrayal of slavery as a cruel, inhumane institution.
In 1857, a freed Black man named Samuel Green was arrested for possession of this novel and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison in the state of Maryland.
Passed in 1873, the Comstock Act directly challenged the First Amendment by banning any obscene materials (obscene was not defined in the legislation) sent through the mail. Those found guilty would be subject to up to five years of hard labor and a $2,000 fine.
In 1878, Ezra Heywood, an advocate for women’s suffrage and free love, wrote a pamphlet that challenged traditional roles of women in society. For this, he would be tried and sentenced to two years of hard labor.
This particular piece of legislation would be in effect until 1965, when the Supreme Court finally overturned it in Griswold v. Connecticut.
More recently, the book and idea banners are targeting very specific genres in our public schools.
According to Pen America, an organization established in 1922 to defend and celebrate free expression in the United States, the top four reasons books are contested are LGBTQ+ issues, a main protagonist happens to be a person of color, sexual content, or titles that relate to race and racism.
Locally, four-time Board of Education candidate Cindy Rose complained about 35 books that she doesn’t believe should be on the shelf of school libraries.
Rose perused the website ratedbooks.org (which has a strange analogy about cigarettes and pornography on its home page) and read aloud the most outrageous, out-of-context passages she could find at a Board of Education meeting, shortly before the election.
Now, a committee will be formed to analyze these books.
Before a book is deemed unsuitable for a student, many questions should be answered.
Are you marginalizing a group of people and thereby sending a message that their experience doesn’t matter? Will a child see themselves in that novel, and no matter how disturbing the content is, find hope in its overall message?
And, is the person bringing forth the complaint doing so to bring attention to themselves or their political ideology?
I hope those selected for this committee realize the gravity of their task and instead of having a knee-jerk reaction to an out-of-context passage, take the time to thoughtfully read and deliberate on these books. History does not look kindly upon those who ban books.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick, where she plans to read all of the inappropriate books during these cold winter months.
