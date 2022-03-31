“OK, Boomer,” I say to myself, “looks like you might have to put that ‘duck and cover’ crap you learned in elementary school into practice after all.” I mutter sentiments like this frequently, for instance every time I watch or read a news report with a dateline from the neighborhood in hell called Ukraine. And I ponder, which yields no solace, only more pondering. There’s probably a lot of self-talking and pointless pondering taking place on the planet these days. You might even include yourself among this multitude.
Russia’s inept but determined evisceration of Ukraine is incontestably evil and inhuman and excruciatingly difficult to watch unfold. But before we all get up on our moral high horse and do something stupid, there’s that nagging matter of 11,405 nuclear weapons to consider — 5,977 of them Russian, 5,428 American — locked, loaded and lurking ominously in various locales across the globe, in wait for … something. The fit is indeed hitting the shan in Ukraine right now, but two things we’ve all learned after two-years-and-counting of COVID: The law of unintended consequences is omnipresent — and things that can get worse, often do. Attention must be paid.
The high-tech weaponry provided to Ukrainian forces by the U.S. and NATO is destroying Russian armaments and killing Russian soldiers on a surprisingly massive scale. Beware the double-edged sword. Technically, supporting Ukraine in its existential struggle against Russia does not constitute an act of war by the U.S. against Russia, but “come on, man,” epic wars have erupted with far less inducement. And, to paraphrase former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, you don’t go to war with the president you want, you go with the president you have. Joe Biden, God love him, is who we have. If this makes you queasy, I feel your pain.
It’s been argued that the Biden leadership flaws that so exasperate the president’s detractors — lack of discipline and focus, extemporaneous miscues, tentativeness and aversion to risk — convey weakness and/or ineptitude to the Moscow macho man, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and directly influenced his decision to pull the trigger in Ukraine. According to this argument, if the sanctions levied against Russia after its Ukraine invasion had been instead applied prior to it, Putin might have been dissuaded from attacking. Moreover, had Biden and the NATO alliance made a pre-invasion show of beefing up Ukraine with the firepower they’re now delivering, this too might have helped defuse the situation. Whatever, it’s all water under the bridge now.
In an inspirational show of courage and military expertise as well as an incalculable capacity to endure a ruthless war (and enhanced with advanced weaponry provided by the U.S. and NATO), Ukrainians have so far stymied much of the huge Russian army. In addition, Putin’s unjustified invasion and his continuing irrational behavior have been a catalyst for strengthening NATO’s unity and resolve.
For his part, President Biden adamantly opposes implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine and has repeatedly declared his commitment to not deploy American troops to the fray. Either course of action, he maintains, would risk direct combat with Russia and could be the flash point for the unintended consequence of igniting a third world war, replete with nuclear weapons. All this makes sense to those of us who get a little twitchy at the prospect of thermonuclear annihilation.
Unfortunately, Biden’s penchant for grabbing failure — and/or chaos — from the jaws of success was on full display in Poland last week as he met with NATO allies. In a post-meeting get together with soldiers of America’s 82nd Airborne Division, he embarked on a meandering monologue and revealed to the troops — and the world — that “the Ukrainian people have a lot of backbone … and you’re going to see when you’re there, and some of you have been there.”
Biden had either blurted to the world what would most likely be top secret military information, or he was simply blowing presidential smoke, as he is wont to do. Biden’s staff, in their now familiar role of “clean-up on Aisle 4,” issued yet another clarification: “The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine, and there is no change in that position.”
The next day, in a major speech to assembled Polish officials and dignitaries at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Biden ended his prepared remarks with the unscripted zinger: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Oops — another mess on a different aisle, and the tireless Biden clarification team is on it: “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. … He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”
Ah yes, clarity.
Brent Grimes writes and ponders from Damascus. Contact him at brentongrimes@gmail.com.
