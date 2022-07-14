I work at a small hotel in Alaska; the state’s annual May-to-September tourist season is always a circus but even more so post-COVID. Every day brings new and unexpected challenges: hotel guests and employees who must quarantine, updated company COVID policies, endless cancellations, rebookings and schedule changes.
Working in tourism means I don’t have the opportunity to take an extensive vacation of my own, but I hear that summer 2022’s hottest trend is “revenge travel.” This year, social media users post photos from their fabulous vacations with the hashtag #revengetravel to highlight the fact that all their footloose fun is sweet “revenge” against COVID, and all the trips, holidays, events and get-togethers the virus forced them to cancel throughout the past two years.
Revenge travel. I really don’t understand this term. It’s not accurate. Revenge is a dish best served cold, as they say, and COVID certainly isn’t “cold,” yet. Millions of interstate vacationers are surely contributing to the 35 U.S. states experiencing Level Red, defined as “unchecked community spread” of greater than 25 positive COVID cases per 100,000 people per day.
Besides COVID, the high cost of gasoline and incompetence of airline companies are wreaking havoc on summer itineraries. I read more than one headline citing this past July Fourth weekend — during which a predicted total of 47.9 million passengers were subject to thousands of flight cancellations or delays — as “hellish.” Airlines are already operating at a reduced capacity, with 25% fewer routes offered than in 2019. Add severe weather and staff shortages into the mix, and more than 200,000 flights have been delayed and 24,000 cancelled since Memorial Day.
My point being: Who (or what) is getting revenge on whom, exactly?
If nothing else, the word “revenge” has such a negative connotation. People travel because they actually enjoy going to new places. Remember how we all spent the past two years yearning to be out on a journey — any journey? I present as evidence the 2020 TikTok phenomenon of people using home treadmills as facsimile airports, with the treadmill’s moving belt acting as a baggage carousel or airport walkway. Some users dressed in business wear and jogged, toting a suitcase behind them as if running to catch an important flight.
Ah yes, the muscle memory of travel. During the pre-vaccine winter of 2020-2021, I stayed with my parents for several months and maintained a strict quarantine of minimal face-to-face contact with anyone outside my immediate family. One January afternoon, I was so bored that I got in my car and began to drive aimlessly. I eventually navigated onto Interstate 70 and, as I sped toward Hagerstown, felt transported back to tens of past road trips that I’d begun in Frederick. Every sign along the Interstate said “WEST,” and as I drove over Braddock Mountain and blasted “Ventura Highway” on the stereo, I imagined driving all the way to California.
Alas. As darkness fell I took the Myersville exit and drove U.S. 40 eastward, back to my parents’ apartment. But, my spirits were buoyed. I’d gotten a small taste of some distant freewheeling future, and life beyond my cloistered existence of books, television and nightly games of gin rummy.
Fast-forward to 2022. After two years of life feeling stagnant, slow and continuously ground to a halt by various COVID variants, I hope you take the opportunity to venture out into the world this summer, no matter how hectic and headache-inducing the post-COVID landscape may be. Call it revenge, call it hellish; whatever it is, at least the scenery will be different.
