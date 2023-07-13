I am writing this shortly after the Fourth of July. And the same melancholy feeling hits me again, just as it has each year since I was a little kid.
Summer is the season of freedom. No school. No homework. No job to worry about unless you’re voluntarily saving for something fun.
No need to wear a jacket or long sleeves. The proper footwear is a pair of sneakers, if even those.
But for me, the passing of the Fourth — that dawn to dark sacrament of cookouts; soda pop; beer; red, white and blue everywhere in town; and, ultimately, the fireworks — marks the unofficial halfway point of the year’s best season.
After, only so many baseball games remain; time at the beach seems to shorten; within a few blinks of the eye come the dreaded “Back to School” ads. Did you do even a scintilla of the things you planned with your freedom?
I’m quite aware that summer isn’t the embodiment of freedom for most adults, but I can’t help it. After the Fourth, things seem to start downhill, nevertheless. Perhaps I’ve never truly grown older — in spirit, at least.
I indulged my inner child this year on the Fourth by flying my drone from my backyard and caught on video the spectacle of dozens of fireworks displays.
The show at Baker Park was certainly the most impressive, set as it was, against an early evening sky of psychedelic colors, perhaps enhanced by the particles in the air from Canada’s wildfires.
There were bright oranges, lovely dusky blues turning into darker velvet, violet hues, sparked here and there with pink and red, all thanks to Mother Nature. Clouds added shapes and depth to the palette.
While Baker Park was the star, what most grabbed my attention and made the Fourth something special were the smaller displays from homes, other towns, with their popcorn of pyrotechnics peppering every corner of the compass.
I’d rotate the drone’s camera 360 degrees and everywhere was golden, red, blue, bursts of visual joy. I was aware, with some jealousy, that many of the home displays were not from legal fireworks.
When I had to land the drone and change batteries for another flight, even the bushes and lawn bristled with the yellow-green of lightning bugs. Maybe they celebrate our country’s birth, as well.
I miss enjoying my own fireworks displays even if they are reduced by law to fountains, ground gimmicks and sparklers. Even those stinky, smoky black snake devices I miss.
This year, we saw the usual TV news demonstrations of the danger and destructive power of fireworks.
For the first time, I saw the postings on Facebook exhorting people to refrain from their own fireworks, and even municipal displays, because the loud reports of the fireworks frighten dogs and other animals. They generate stress for people who suffer from PTSD.
Some postings even suggest that enjoying fireworks was the equivalent of celebrating the violence of war.
There is truth in these allegations, although I don’t recall dogs reacting with anything more than a howl, if that, when I was a kid. Perhaps they were better adjusted?
Without question, the warnings are understandable, and I know that they are provided as a necessary public service, if nothing more than to provide indisputable proof positive in Darwinian Theory.
I’ve always felt that folks who hold cherry bombs and M-80s and the like in their hands or let their toddlers play with lit sparklers will thin the herd and change the gene pool.
Aren’t they the same folks who need to be warned not to use their electric hairdryer in the shower? Or not to take Drano internally?
Or maybe they are the people who, when approaching a roundabout in traffic, always assume cars entering the traffic circle have the right of way.
Sadly, I can envision a future with silent fireworks and ultimately, none.
I hope I am wrong. I hope I am not around to see that.
I rather agree with one of our Founding Fathers, John Adams, who spoke of Independence Day in this manner: “It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.
“You will think me transported with Enthusiasm but I am not. I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States. Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory.”
May it ever be thus.
Steve Lloyd is on the downward slope of 75 years, but still feels like a kid and plays with other toys besides his drone. You may reach him at splloyd941@comcast.net.
