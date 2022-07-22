On the WFMD “Morning News Express” program on June 30, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins made the following statement:
“Every Democrat in America is trying to destroy this country. I really believe that.”
When I heard the sheriff’s statement, I was drafting a tribute to three people whose names are unknown in Frederick County: Vic Fazio, Lucille Roybal-Allard and David Price. They are three U.S. House members for whom I had the privilege of working for nearly 20 of my years on Capitol Hill. Each served on the House Appropriations Committee, where the daily dynamic is necessarily collaboration and compromise, because the 12 appropriations bills must pass Congress at some point each year.
The sheriff’s statement presents a stark contrast with the notable service of my three former bosses.
Rep. Vic Fazio (D-Calif.) served 20 years representing people in the Sacramento Valley of northern California. He retired from the House in 1999 and died earlier this year.
Fazio once calmed a roomful of jeering committee colleagues when, during debate on a bill, a freshman member committed a gigantic legislative gaffe. Over 50 members were present; Fazio alone stood up, explained the committee’s procedures to his colleague and offered to help him put his idea into correct parliamentary form. No one who knew Vic well was surprised that his colleague was a Republican, or that Fazio opposed the idea. Fazio was known, since he chaired the Legislative Appropriations Subcommittee for 12 years, for his prowess in mustering bipartisan majorities for controversial legislation, including Congress’ own budget.
Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) represents people in the city of Los Angeles and smaller municipalities in Los Angeles County. Elected to the House in 1992 after serving in the California Assembly, she brought to Congress the perspective of her hardscrabble youth growing up in the Boyle Heights area of a segregated city where Hispanics were only permitted to swim in public pools on a few days — the days immediately before the pools were drained and cleaned.
Lucille is a pioneer: the first Latina elected to the House from California, the first to chair the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the first to chair the California Democrats, the first to serve on the Appropriations Committee and to chair its powerful Subcommittee on Homeland Security. Her bipartisan legislative initiatives quietly focused on improving the health outcomes of pregnant women and newborns, addressing health disparities affecting minorities and addressing the health consequences of underage drinking. To her staff’s regret, she shunned news conferences; she didn’t like the spotlight.
Rep. David Price (D-N.C.) has represented North Carolinians in the Research Triangle area since 1987. He was defeated in 1994, then earned reelection in 1996, a rare feat. Often described as “thoughtful,” David brought significant policy experience to Congress as a former Duke University public policy professor.
Since 2005, Price has co-chaired the House Democracy Partnership — a bipartisan group of members who travel to emerging democracies and provide counsel to their legislative counterparts on basics such as legislative committees, oversight, constituent services and ethics. Those who describe overseas congressional travel as “junkets” should take note of the partnership’s partners: Armenia, Mongolia, Guatemala, Haiti, Kenya, Kosovo, Liberia, Tunisia, Sri Lanka and Ukraine, among others.
Both now older than 80, Roybal-Allard and Price are retiring from Congress this year after House careers of 30 years and 34 years, respectively. How they stayed at it so long — flipping twice between majority and minority status — is a tribute to their dedication to making our democratic system work.
Three very different districts. Three very different representatives. But there’s one thing they had in common: I never heard any of them disparage a colleague of either party.
Sheriff Jenkins apparently thinks these distinguished public servants — and those of us who call ourselves Democrats — are out to destroy the country. That thinking and rhetoric are exactly what prevents all of us from making progress together.
Don DeArmon writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
