Reading and trusting a headline on social media can be tricky. Whether it’s clickbait, fake news or simply misleading, clicking a link can be quite the adventure in sourcing and corroboration. This is why, when I saw the headline “Free School Lunches Coming to an End,” I was shocked and had to quickly fact-check what I was seeing.
Teaching this school year has been difficult, to put it nicely. I’ve never seen or heard of problems in our public school system to the extent that I have this year. Whether it’s fighting in the hallways, skipping classes, substance abuse, truancy or any other issue, it’s been a drastic change from pre-COVID education. With all these challenges, the last thing we need is hungry children.
I haven’t seen the federal government do many things well. But one of the few things that makes sense for everyone, regardless of political affiliation, is feeding our children. How is this even a topic of discussion?
From estimates I have seen, 10 million children will be affected by Congress’ inaction. By letting the COVID-induced bill expire, many of our lowest-income students will not have lunches unless they complete a waiver process. Many more whose families still struggle with food scarcity will make just enough money that they won’t qualify, adding additional strain on their resources.
The other problem with this waiver process is that it’s incredibly embarrassing, hard for some families to complete, and results in fewer children getting meals. There are also many students who will no longer qualify for free or reduced meals whose families still rely on these free meals to feed their kids. There is no positive getting rid of free meals except for politicians using hunger as a bargaining chip to get what they want.
This year, our students received free lunch regardless of their family’s financial status, and yet many of them still went hungry. Many times, a school lunch is the only dependable meal a student may receive. Many students are hungry because they missed breakfast, even though it was free because of unreliable transportation or tardiness. Many teachers, including myself, keep food in their closets for hungry students. This isn’t me patting myself on the back, it’s just the reality that a hungry student doesn’t learn the same as one who has had the basic needs met. These are all issues the schools faced with free food for all the past couple of years.
The list of problems facing our public schools is massive. But the top priority should be meeting the basic needs of our kids. We can’t do much about behavior, grades or attendance if there are students who no longer have access to a consistent lunch.
Rachel Gammell is a teacher who lives in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1 @gmail.com.
