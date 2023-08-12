Deftly maneuvering his sharp-tip scissors, the barber pulled back the hair hiding my forehead. “Tick,” he said.
He handed me a mirror. “Yep, another one,” I replied, spotting the tiny bug dug in just above my hairline. “Been getting lots of them this summer.”
“I’ll tell you what it is,” the barber said, pausing to pump the chair and rearrange the cape spread over my chest. “It’s the government. The Defense Department. They were screwing around in the lab and created this Lyme’s disease thing, and the ticks escaped. Or maybe they meant to let them out.”
I hadn’t heard that one before. “Hmmm,” I said, buying a few seconds to respond. “I don’t know. It’s probably just a part of the wildlife explosion we’re getting this year. I’ve got deer, I’ve got rabbits, I’ve got groundhogs like I’ve never seen before. And the ticks! I don’t know what’s going on.”
He finished my trim with a couple more snips about evil scientists and their nefarious bug plot, and I went back to the farm, my head lighter and cooler and my thoughts clearer. “Weird,” I mused.
Then again, it wasn’t so weird. It was just another version of an old “lab escape” scenario with a little extra. This time, it was not only a plague, but a disease plus a way to spread it.
Nevertheless, not much creativity there. In fact, I realized, I haven’t heard a good new conspiracy in quite a long time.
Have QAnon and his co-conspirators gone out of business? Has Q retired, and now spends his days sitting under an umbrella by the pool sipping lemonade trying to tune in Tucker?
Maybe Q’s fans have just gotten tired of beating up on Hillary Clinton, or working up new toppings of child abuse plots to bake into pizza.
True, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is still carrying the torch in his crusade against vaccines. But there’s not much new there, either, other than the famous name now attached to the cause, and a bona fide presidential campaign keeping it alive and sick in the news.
Donald Trump, his social media and his press are still bashing Democrats and the Deep State for plotting — oh, so skillfully — to upend the 2020 election and put Joe Biden and his co-collaborator comrades in the White House. But it’s pretty much the same old stuff, just shouted louder and more crudely.
Even Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to be running dry. Usually the source of fresh juicy jabberwocky junk, the best she’s come up with lately are tales about Nancy Pelosi’s daughter.
And then there’s the president’s son she recently finished exposing, so to speak. Maybe Hunter Biden has crossed the line into financial improprieties, but Marjorie’s delight in displaying nude photos of him makes you wonder if she’s not getting some inappropriate delight of her own in flashing them around the halls of Congress.
Perhaps she’s sincere and just thinks one good shot of Hunter is worth two of Stormy Daniels. (I can’t say that I’d agree.)
It seems the conspiracy/smear/smut industry has fallen on hard times. Its practitioners have outdone themselves, and the appetite of the voyeur public has been sated. The National Enquirer is still fighting the good fight, but it’s pretty pale stuff compared to what we’ve become used to.
And now Ron DeSantis comes along and says Trump has all along been lying — lying! — about the election. Boom! Where did that come from?
Has DeSantis’ 2020 hindsight improved, or is he just clearing the deck for some new scandal shades of his own?
Whatever is up his sleeve, he threatens to blow up the entire conservative Republican belief system. Ron is a bomb, ticking, tocking and talking.
The author is a small-scale vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, W.Va., who’s keeping his ear to the ground.
