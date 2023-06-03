Britain TikTok
FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Sept. 28, 2020.Britain's privacy watchdog has hit TikTok with a multimillion-dollar penalty for a slew of data protection breaches including misusing children's data. The Information Commissioner's Office said Tuesday, April 4, 2023, that it issued a $15.9 milllion fine to the the short-video sharing app, which is wildly popular with young people. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

 Kiichiro Sato

TikTok is a weapon of social destruction.

Created by ByteDance, a Bejing-based company, TikTok is a platform of the Chinese Communist Party and a national security threat to America. Unlike what TikTok developers and the Chinese Communist Party would like users to believe, the social media application is not designed merely for virtual connection and entertainment.

