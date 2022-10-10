I wish to respond to the Sept. 30 “As I See It” opinion piece titled “Time for truth, representation in county,” written by community members seeking to speak for disenfranchised residents in District 3.
The column calls for “the county executive and council president to finally approve a library at the city-owned West Side Park.”
These elected leaders — County Executive Jan Gardner and County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer — have been in power for at least eight years. Each had plenty of opportunity to demonstrate concern for residents in District 3, but they turned a deaf ear, ignoring requests from residents whose voices have been silenced repeatedly.
The real tragedy is that this behavior is far more widespread than the larger community may realize.
Elected officials are unresponsive to concerns of other groups, as well, including those in the agricultural, development and business communities, and taxpayers in general.
The opinion piece calls for change, for more fairness and equity, saying, “Many residents voted for the first time because they saw a candidate who shared similar struggles as a working-class immigrant or person of color.”
I agree. I am a generation away from that reality.
My grandfather was a short, dark-skinned, immigrant who worked hard to provide for his family. My father, his first-born son, “made it out” of their largely disenfranchised neighborhood. Here in Frederick, he spent his career helping families achieve the dream of homeownership.
Elected officials should focus interest on helping Frederick families. They should be concerned when communities feel neglected or disenfranchised. They should empower the residents of these communities, like those in District 3, by making government more representative.
County government should be more efficient, less bureaucratic, and more responsive to the needs of its residents, including those in underserved communities. For example:
• A community should have its public library and other important services located in a place that serves the needs of its residents.
• County government should work with private organizations like Centro Hispano de Frederick, the Asian American Center of Frederick, the Ausherman Family Foundation, and other agencies to help residents in underserved communities create and bring programs and services to their neighborhoods, not throw up roadblocks to forestall private-public partnerships.
• Transportation is about more than the efficient flow of traffic on major routes. It is also about making public transportation work better for those who rely on it to get where they need to go for work, groceries, medical appointments, and recreational activities for themselves and their children.
• All schools need to be supported in equipping students with the superior reading, writing and mathematics skills needed to advance themselves and, in turn, their families in this challenging world.
• The County Council must become good stewards of its tax revenue, finding ways to fund new initiatives, while holding government agencies accountable to streamline operations and cut unnecessary red tape. They must seek more efficient ways of operating in order to serve the whole community.
Our elected leaders had plenty of time to listen and act. It is time for a change.
Shelley Aloi is a candidate for Frederick County Council in District 3.
