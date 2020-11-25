Once again a significant number of Americans, representing a cross section of the population, have questions regarding the integrity of our elections. Questions, allegations and denials have bounced around the corridors of city halls, state capitals and Congress for decades. Charges made, charges denied, charges dismissed, and yes, even charges ignored.
Many logical and honest people feel it’s time to bring the suspicions, accusations and allegations to an end. It is long past time to restore full faith and confidence to our elections. Others say things are fine — let it go.
One possible solution is to open the entire process in every state to public and even worldwide scrutiny. Establish bipartisan commissions consisting of non-politicians with legal expertise, law enforcement personnel and members of various clergies.
Another unique idea was recently put forward. Purge all existing voter rolls nationwide — completely. Everyone who chooses to vote must reregister with pre-approved ID. Announce the ID requirements well in advance of any election so that there are no excuses.
What person of integrity could object to cleaning up the voting processes and records — many of which are acknowledged to contain ineligible names? Conscientious voters recognizing the importance will eagerly line up to comply. We need to ignore (yes, ignore.) unscrupulous politicians who continually alibi for people claiming inability to obtain ID and citing alleged disenfranchisement. That’s a bunch of malarky. If people want it, they can and will get it. Come on, man.
Leftists say that “it’s a dangerous idea” to question the legitimacy of elections. Really? Dangerous for whom exactly? Real dangers stem from never questioning elections or suspicions about election tampering. History and psychology have shown human beings to be susceptible to temptation — particularly when left to their own devices without oversight. Untold numbers of city officials in Baltimore, Washington, DC and Philadelphia (just to name a few) stand as evidence. “A former judge of elections and Democratic committee person from South Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to accepting thousands…in bribes to inflate the vote totals for… Democratic candidates …” in 2014, 2015 and 2016. (Philadelphia Inquirer, May 21, 2020)
In my chosen career, I experienced innumerable audits — both internal and from federal agencies. When was the last time that any state’s electoral system received a full, independent and comprehensive audit? Ever? Is the electoral process so unimportant that proof of integrity is of no value?
Currently, leftists alibi that the challenged votes found are not enough to change the results. OK, perhaps true, but folks, we’ve just skimmed the top. What if we dig more deeply? The recounting of votes doesn’t even serve as audit lite and it was not done independently. The same election personnel did the counting and recounting. These are the very people best suited to ensure that the results of count two look similar to the results of count one. No reassurances there.
Logic would dictate, that in the absence of any hanky-panky, that all parties would welcome investigation. Do it and get it over with. End the controversy. But no, for some reason many say that questioning elections is a danger to democracy.
Now, let’s get real for just a moment. Most objective observers can recognize the traits and trends of today’s political disagreements. Is there anyone who thinks that a great many of today’s leftists wouldn’t relish the opportunity to make their opposition look bad? They’ve spent the last four years creating fictitious allegations to do just that. Accepting that as fact, why would leftists not eagerly promote a complete, national independent audit of 50 election systems to prove Republicans wrong? Instead, they resist transparency — operating behind shaded windows and mysteriously halting vote counting.
Of course, should a national audit of our electoral system ever become a serious topic of conversation, the left will complain about the cost — a waste of taxpayer money. Two thoughts occur. Having a righteous electoral system is priceless. Secondly, I’d be inclined to question leftists about the expenses they alone generated by creating lies about Donald Trump. They spent around $32 million pursuing the bogus Mueller investigation of fraudulent charges against Trump that they, themselves, contrived. Add another $3 million for Nancy Pelosi’s impotent impeachment and then try to convince us “money matters.”
Come on, man. Support a comprehensive audit if there’s nothing to hide.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.
Election boards are made up of equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats. Elections are already monitored and often even live stream canvassing. There is no evidence of widespread fraud.
It's interesting to note that when conservatives address widely acknowledged flaws and peculiarities in America's electoral process, the hair trigger reaction of the left is to label such observations as the conspiracy therory fantasies of right wing nut jobs. And yet, when electoral anomalies are put forth by fellow lefties they are perceived and accepted as legitimate and worthy of serious consideration and even as gospel.
WaPo 9/26/19: Hillary Clinton dismissed President Trump as an “illegitimate president” and suggested that “he knows” that he stole the 2016 presidential election in a CBS News interview to be aired Sunday.
“I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used, from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that — there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”
Jimmy Carter used similar language to diminish Trump’s presidency. Carter said that in his view Trump lost the 2016 election and was put in office by the Russians. Asked if he considered Trump to be illegitimate, Carter said, “Based on what I just said, which I can’t retract.”
USAToday 5/19: Hillary Clinton says she has been telling candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination that even if they run a perfect campaign, the election could be "stolen" from them, implying that was what befell her in 2016.
Clinton said Americans need to "make sure that the election is not interfered with in that 'sweeping and systemic' way that Mueller found..."
"You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," she said.
It's the right wing nut jobs, as you say, that support a candidate who only claims fraud IF HE LOSES. If said candidate wins, that should be taken as a fair and honest election. Talk about right wing nut jobs, veritas. I take it you support this reasoning???
Refresh my memory? Which states did Hillary request recounts in? Which states did she summon law makers to meet her? Which day did she call the election fake? When did she create a PAC to solicit money for legal challenges with NO proof? Was she upset by the late claim Comey dropped on her, yes. But maybe that was a legitimate claim. Did she call out the media repeatedly? Come on man, quit trying to justify garbage .
Rick,
Have not read the comments so I am not sure if somebody mentioned it but voter laws are State issues. SCOTUS has ruled that allowing a picture ID is constitutional We determine how Maryland votes and sequentially submit our Electoral votes SCOTUS even acknowledged that they have no authority to to challenge extreme gerrymandering/ That might be different if we disbanded the Electoral College but that is not even a remote possibility at present.
@JSK
You really need to read the comments...you really should read or at least scan the previous comments before you post, just sayin' , that bubble you live in is going to pop any day now and you won't like what you hear and see. TRUMP LOST.....BIGLEY
"Once again a significant number of Americans, representing a cross section of the population, have questions regarding the integrity of our elections." Then they need to be better informed.
[thumbup][thumbup] And maybe stop listening to Rudy and DJT...
Rick, one question. If the Democrats rigged the election would they be dumb enough to allow Moscow Mitch to get elected. Without Moscow Mitch to enable Trump's Facist regime many things would be different.
Events and crimes that are covered up do not go away. They just wait to be exposed. So we will see about the investigations that were delayed.
Folks, here's the deal. [Didja notice the way Blatchford mimicked Biden's phrases like these?]
Democrats rigged this election to give Biden the win and to try to camouflage their crime, they rigged it to re-elect Mitch McConnell.
@Boyce
Did that thread of logic also intend to grant Biden the popular vote by approaching 7 million as well?
Not sure that was logic. But (keeping my tongue in my cheek) the conspiracy clearly involved seven million Americans who were motivated to vote for Biden. Just shows you how vast the conspiracy was.
No one said they were Americans. [whistling]
I would think to write something thoughtful but honestly, everyone here beat me to it. At this point, I am just watching the dunk competition on Blatchford.
Blatchford, either you are doing this for the clicks/views or you really are living in some sort of alternate reality bubble.
I too would like to know how to be paid to be a partisan hack.
The Trump appointee, Christopher Krebs, Director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said “this was the most secure election in history. “ He was immediately fired by Trump.
Rick, you can’t come to terms that Trump lost in a landslide, fair and square. The people have spoken: By more then 6.2 million popular votes, the electoral college by 306 to 232 and 250 thousand votes in the three key states ( WI., MI. and PA.) more the 3 times the 77 thousand votes he won by in 2016, while still losing the national popular vote by 3 million.
We can simply solve everything by going to a popular vote selection. Majority rule, you know - a democratic concept. But that wouldn’t help Trump. He made history by being the only President to loss the popular vote twice.
Face it “Buddy”, the clown show is over 🤷♂️.
Wait for it, soon all the Trumpers will come out and praise Rick's righeous column. Come on man!
@Hayduke2
I'm surprised they haven't shown up yet? They will probably do a drive by later and leave some really insightful thought provoking comments....lol I haven't seen bosco in awhile I hope he's okay?
Drive by commenting or those "insightful " pieces of alternative facts tend to be the go to.
Not to forget, they get along so very well, it's a joy to see.
@Dwasserba
I did tell PDL he could play in the sandbox today and build a sandcastle, I do hope he and the others make it by to play awhile......I have a new shovel and pail and I need to show them how they work.
Two questions I will probably never get answered about this column.
When did Rick pen this column? Two days ago or two weeks ago? I know Trump lost accept the loss and like I had to do with Trump. I didn't see any letters or columns whining the election was rigged from the left when Hillary lost. So suck it up Buttercup......TRUMP LOST!!!!!!!
Why did the FNP "editors" allow this column to print? Why are the FNP "editors" allowing Mr. Blatchford space to spew right wing conspiracy theories such as this:
"Secondly, I’d be inclined to question leftists about the expenses they alone generated by creating lies about Donald Trump. They spent around $32 million pursuing the bogus Mueller investigation of fraudulent charges against Trump that they, themselves, contrived. Add another $3 million for Nancy Pelosi’s impotent impeachment and then try to convince us “money matters.” "
Actually the whole column was right wing conspiracy talking points...
So FNP "editors" what do you have to say for yourselves? I'd really like to know?
Since his whole column is the stuff of QAnon and Parler and uses the term "leftists" ( whatever that means ) trhoughout, any serious person would start laughing at the first "sincere" paragraph and be rolling on the ground at Rick tries to put salve on his wounds of defeat. Funny, only areas with a heavy Democratic population or leadership get pointed out but all the right wing or Republican attempts to suppress voting is ignored. As someone said, the Trump legal efforts could be termed " the sour grapes tour." The fact is this was a very secure election and TRUMP LOST.
@Hayduke
Look at our comments we should do Vegas.
[thumbup][smile]
Is it the haze of memory or did Rick used to at least pretend to be serious and thoughtful?
@shiftless88
I guess you gotta spend all of that credibility somewhere, right?
Numerous Republican investigations of the 2016 election (Kris Kobach's, for example) have turned up only sporadic errors in insignificant numbers. In this election cycle judges across the country have found no merit in Republican theories of fraud. So Mr. Blatchford's audit ideas are presumably a product of giving inappropriate credence to Fox "friends".
To improve our election process, each child born in the United States is immediately and permanently registered to vote when they reach age 18, and trade Presidents' Day for Election Day as a paid holiday for all Americans.
Can't govern for entire country, can't require decent behavior from their candidate and now can't handle losing gracefully. Exhibit A in why Trump lost. People are weary of this show.
Another idea, Rick, get rid of the Electoral College. We don't have slavery any more. All votes should count equally.
Exactly. Case in point: As of this morning, the Dakotas have the HIGHEST per Capita Covid infection rate IN THE WORLD. People this irresponsible to the common good .in low population density States, do not deserve the representation of 2 US Senators. Why empower their abject ignorance and disregard for the consideratrion of others, in the name of protecting their "personal liberty" to destroy the lives of others?
I would add term limits too.
Proof here that " great minds" think alike! Both Trump and Carroll County's own Rick Blatchford support the following fact: If Trump loses ....the election was rigged. If Trump wins, the election was fair. Rick even mimics (sad!)Trump's oft-used highest proof of his lies with the regurgitated phrase: "many people are saying........."
Cases brought to numerous State courts by Trump's stellar remaining "Legal Team" (Red meat Rudy) have almost unanimously been thrown out of courts nationwide due to lack of evidence of fraud. Trump, due to his inablilty to accept the clear failure of his presidency, is bent on sowing discord, wasting the money of others, and wasting everyone's time. And speaking of a waste of time.....there's Rick's column here. He too is unable to accept Biden's clear victory, and the fact that obnoxious braggart and super-spreader Trump (and his supporters) lost embarassingly, due to the will of the American voter....now showning Trump to have lost by more than 8 million votes to Biden. Thanks for all those (wasteful) recounts, Donald! You lost by even more than you thought, a proven, miserable, selfish loser
So you say Donald John Trump and Rudy Giuliani “represent a cross section of the population” Mr. Blatchford? 😂🤣 Quit makin’ stuff up.
***Mr. Trump seemed set off by a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security late last week, the product of a broad committee overseeing the elections, that declared the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”***
Not a single Trump lawyer went before a Judge and claimed election or voter fraud. You should start by asking them why.
Wow...let's just lop off the head of the thing for fear of an ear infection. What a complete load of horse sh* spewed forth no doubt by the likes of Hannity, Limbacile and NewsMax. We have been reported to have the most secure election IN HISTORY. The only ones spouting fraud are Trump, Rudy the Deranged, and Trumps entourage of misanthrope corrupted and deluded lawyers who are making to the tune of $20K per day and more to carry out this charade. Voter fraud is exceedingly rare, and almost always inconsequential in the scope of the election....any election, except those in 3rd world states. The thing we need is not the internal focus, but a focus on the external influences from the likes of other not-so-friendly nations whom have literally been asked by Trump for help to corrupt the system. What trump and his cohorts are doing at this point is subversion, nothing less. That is a crime and has penalties, and should be prosecuted to the fullest along with his other host of charges and lawsuits pending once he exits (which he is doing this to avoid all of them due to his supposed "immunity" he claims from being POTUS). The deluded are still out there that will buy any sort of snake oil sold, so long as it matches up with their preconceived notions. Cognitive dissonance is what this is. Dunning Kruger Effect is also going strong in that though train also. If you've never been fed anything but what is on Fox, NewsMax and the like, it is cult behavior that results. I source from over a dozen sites and DO watch Fox just to see what batsh** crazy stuff they say...then I go out to prove either they are right or wrong. What is needed here are laws that prevent the crap that Trump is pulling now, and enforcement of the laws we already have to protect the election, and a mass exodus and stepping up of politicians that have bit hard on the Trump message and just can't let go.
“It is your response to winning and losing that makes you a winner or a loser. ” - Harry Sheehy
Winners are people who are humble after victory and gracious after defeat. No one likes a sore loser.
So, for nearly everything else Rick wants states rights, but now he wants a new federal audit of the entire election? I have nothing against changing the system in the future if it is to a better system that will be inclusive and affordable, but there is no way to avoid some mistakes and fraud. From all reasonable accounts from experts and observers there indeed was no evidence of major mistakes or fraud. Claiming that fraud changed the outcome of the election - as Trump continues to do - subverts the entire democratic process, so it is obviously dangerous. The fact that everyone sees that there is no evidence to back that up is all that prevents a disaster - the sort of disaster that Putin, Limbaugh, and others have been working toward for decades. The system worked, and people like Trump and Rick will deny the system worked - no matter what system is place - if they don't like the results.
I noticed that too. Reminded me of that time he took me to task for criticizing a state delegate who wanted the government deciding which charitable groups would be allowed which fundraising events.
Logic would dictate that only losers see faults in the election system. Winners are content to move on and begin governing. Winning is never easy.
Logic would dictate that a candidate who lost an election might consider calling the election 'rigged.' But that would show a lack of character.
Logic would dictate that an election system implemented at a county level (over 3000 counties) in America would be infinitely harder to 'rig' than a single centrally administered system. (The same happens to be true with banks.)
Logic would dictate that a really poor loser might want to burn the system down and start again to make it 'fair.' (Bill Gates used to flip over the board game when he could see he was going to lose.)
Logic would dictate that a poor loser who calls his fellow Americans names is not interested in a serious discussion. It's just what a poor loser does.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
arm- [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
B... S... !
I wonder if Mr. Blatchford really believes what he writes or if he just trolls for comments to justify his continued self-belief that his opinions matter. The letter is really an attempt of "what about-ism". If he was truly concerned where are your examples of this before now. Why not in 2016, 2012, 2008, 2004, and most importantly 2000! He is trying to deflect from the clear facts that Donald Trump lost the election and that Donald Trump is attempting to subvert the election. This is in keeping with DT's entire business and public life. He lies, he cheats, he steals, and he blames everyone else. Mr. Blatchford sounds much like the Republican party in Florida. The people of Florida spoke clearly that they wished to have felons given the right to vote after their release from prison and probation (2/3 in favor). So what did the RP do, change the rules to keep these individuals from voting. Change the rules to something that they knew in advance would be impossible to overcome (Florida has no system to really tell former felons what they owe). The take away for citizens of Florida and obviously Mr. Blatchford, if you lose at the voting box, change the rules or make up excuses. I will close with some questions for Mr. Blatchford: Would you leave your teenage daughter or niece alone in a room with DT? Would you go into any business arrangement with DT? Would you say in this space, DT lost the election and the President-elect is Joe Biden? Finally, would you state that you want DT to release his tax returns as he has promised but never done?
At least he should never leave his daughter in the same room with DT's attorney concerning voting issues! That scene in Borat with Trump's attorney is creepier than any horror film I've ever been to.
You're right on all counts fujlia. And there will never be a time when Blatchford answers those questions... honestly. The Trump campaign added several million more voters this cycle, BUT Biden still out voted him by 7 to 10 million votes. I've said before that it will probably take several election cycles to clean up the mess Trump made in just 4 years, both domestically and internationally. If you want to see a rigged election just take a look at Kentucky and all the foreign money that went to Moscow Mitch.... There was rampant voter fraud there but the GOP is mute.
The latter...they just want to continue on denial of reality. What this is resembles everything in a cult. Cognitive dissonance, inability to agree with anything that contradicts what they have been told, regardless of data and facts to support that. We see the same with the anti-vaxxers, climate change deniers and overall rejection of science among many people. I stand by this....of those you meet on an average day, 1/2 are below average intelligence. The GOP has worked for decades to swing that bell curve of average to the left (lower) side of ability to think critically. News has become a popularity contest to sell ads and merch versus telling the truth and doing any real investigating....any controls on news were stripped away long ago...by the republicans, of course.
