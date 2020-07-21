Surely, most people are aware of one of the most egregious attempts at racial pandering in perhaps decades. A couple of dozen Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Maryland’s very own Steny Hoyer took a symbolic knee in the U.S Capitol.
This photo op was widely advertised displaying the left’s deep sympathy for the untimely and wrongful death of George Floyd in Minnesota. To add an exclamation point, participating panderers donned Kente cloths. Seriously? Is there anyone out there who thinks that Pelosi, Schumer, Hoyer, and company just happened to have those colorful stoles hanging in their closets?
One can almost believe that these leftists have a wardrobe specialist whose closet might be the envy of Hollywood wardrobe professionals. There was, however, a fly in the ointment. The wardrobe manager, as well as the participants, apparently failed to note the history of Kente cloths. According to USA Today (June 18, 2020) “…Kente cloth was worn by the Ashanti. It’s made of silk so the affluent wore it. The Ashanti were also known as slave owners and traders. Huh?” Now we’re forced to ponder if the wardrobe choice was intentional. Certainly, all the participants are “affluent.” They are, after all, members of Congress.
After years of leftist pandering, one question keeps rising to the fore. How long will people tolerate symbolism without actions? How long will they find empty promises and actions a reason to vote for deceivers? In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson introduced what was to be a massive program. It was unofficially labeled “the War on Poverty.” Government programs were created, and existing ones expanded with much fanfare. Poverty was to become a thing of the past. Most assuredly some benefited, however the sad fact is that nationwide, the impact was minimal. What the Democrats failed to realize is that to eliminate poverty, people must change. Throwing money doesn’t create change.
Too many are reluctant to believe the age-old advice found in Matthew 26:11. Of the various Biblical versions, I’ll quote from “The Message” (The Bible in contemporary language.) “You will have the poor with you every day for the rest of your lives…” Johnson’s promise to cure poverty was as empty as Obama’s when he told us “…this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow…” Leftists are good at providing feel good moments, but on following through? Not so much. And yet their Kool-Aid still sells. All sweetness, little substance.
Lately, Joe Biden (in his third try to be POTUS) has taken up the banner of global warming. Al Gore tried that. Remember? Maybe that cause will serve Biden as it did Gore. (Big smiley face here.) I fondly recall the occasion during the 2008 campaign when Biden famously remarked that Barack Obama was “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.” Wow! Did that create controversy and storm. Well, it got him the #2 spot. (Another big smiley face.)
So, what is it that the Democrats actually serve up that keeps them in office? Is it clean and safe cities? Let’s take a peek. About the left coast city of San Francisco, I read, “Following the social upheavals of the 1960s, San Francisco became one of the centers of liberal activism, with Democrats, Greens, and progressives dominating city politics.” I sadly recall the San Francisco that I first visited in the early ‘60s. A great city — clean and friendly. Today we read cautions about dirty needles and stepping in stuff on the sidewalks of the City by the Bay. The stories of filth-filled sidewalks have been confirmed by residents.
Details are available elsewhere, so I won’t bore readers with the problems of life in St. Louis, Chicago, New York, Baltimore, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco or Washington, D.C. It’s widely known that Democrats run these cities. Why haven’t they done something (anything) to fix the long-existing and growing problems? Untold murders every single day and that’s just one issue. Fiscal problems abound.
I am truly mystified by the various successes that Democrats pull off. Their veracity and sincerity are all too often questionable. How many fraudulent claims have they made against President Trump with virtually all remaining unproven — some even fraudulent? How many more Pelosis, Schumers, Schiffs and Hoyers will they elect and re-elect before they see the light?
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net
(7) comments
Actually the NYC of today is a long ways better, cleaner, healthier and safer than it was in the 70's, but Rick conveniently ignores that. I used to think he at least tried to write with integrity but I guess that he has just plain given up. He has been caught lying in this column too many times to count.
Rick; I need to correct a mistake. The "war on poverty" was not intended to make it so everyone had a job and was not poor. That is not realistic. What it sought to do, and largely accomplished, is to provide a safety net. So we do not have people sleeping in the streets who do not want to. So we do not have people starving to death. So we do not have people who have no clothes to wear when it gets colder. So people do not die for lack of health care.
I understand that conservatives like to trot out that old lie occasionally but it is just that, a lie. A misrepresentation. Moving the goal posts. And so on.
Funny hearing criticism of a photo op. It's "a bible."
Key question, Where are the verifiable sources for the assorted opinions stated as facts. One observation, when the various legislators knelt wearing kente cloth it was made clear they were provided by another representative, so obviously not hidden away for just the photo op.
FNP - this writer is disgusting
[sleeping][sleeping][sleeping][sleeping][ninja]
Wow. Going for the comment record.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.