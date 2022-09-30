Thousands of voters in District 3 in West Frederick were disenfranchised when their County Council primary election results were overturned. Frederick Democrats must repair the broken trust by acknowledging what happened and supporting the policy agenda that this community turned out and voted for.
The distrust is not new. For years, working families in our diverse West Frederick neighborhoods have felt ignored and underrepresented.
But we continue to raise our voices for what we and all Frederick residents deserve. We deserve representatives and a government workforce that reflects all of us, and public safety efforts that protect us all, without overpolicing and scapegoating.
We deserve libraries, community centers and high-quality services that our families can access and enjoy. We deserve safe crosswalks for our children, financial opportunities for our businesses, and quality housing we can afford. Our tax dollars should work for all of us.
After overturning the election results, many Democratic leaders called for unity. These calls, however, are perceived across District 3 as a threat to the community to get in line or be blamed for any Democratic losses in the general election.
The importance of engaging disenfranchised communities and rebuilding trust is of utmost importance. Many are considering sitting out because they feel like their vote doesn’t count.
The turnout of new and marginalized voters determined this election. The winning candidate earned the majority vote by overperforming across the district and won the most diverse precincts along U.S. 40.
This boded well for new support for other Democratic candidates. Many residents voted for the first time because they saw a candidate who shared similar struggles as a working-class immigrant or person of color.
After decades of neglect and underinvestment by the very people supposed to represent them, the reversal of the voters’ choice is seen in District 3 as the latest violation of trust.
Before moving on, we must acknowledge the truth and commit to finally taking this community’s concerns seriously.
This election was never just about one candidate. This was about winning real changes that make Frederick more fair and equitable. It is now up to you to follow through on these broken promises.
There are clear opportunities, at this very moment, to rebuild that trust.
To begin, we ask the county executive and council president to finally approve a library at the city-owned West Side Park, as the community demanded for months.
We, and a dozen other West Frederick community leaders, also sent a letter directly to them with the same request.
Weeks ago, the mayor sent a new offer to the county executive with potential sites at the park. The decision is now hers.
Once this decision is finalized, we will reach out to our elected representatives to meet with the affected community — not to campaign, but to listen and learn about the many issues facing the community, and to finally make them a priority.
Longer term, the community should be empowered to engage and participate in decision-making on issues that affect them.
One way to do this is prioritize the establishment of a community-based governance model similar to those adopted by several jurisdictions across the country.
This would encourage local stakeholder participation in planning and policy-making to support diversity and inclusion, especially for those disenfranchised communities that lost faith in the governance process.
We know how high the stakes are in November. That’s why this can’t wait.
We look forward to this next step, so we can work together to help Frederick live up to its potential, where all are included and have what they deserve to thrive.
Yewande Oladeinde is president of Nigerians in Frederick; William Reid is a member of Frederick Progressives; and Margarita Gallegos is a member of RISE Coalition.
