Thousands of voters in District 3 in West Frederick were disenfranchised when their County Council primary election results were overturned. Frederick Democrats must repair the broken trust by acknowledging what happened and supporting the policy agenda that this community turned out and voted for.

The distrust is not new. For years, working families in our diverse West Frederick neighborhoods have felt ignored and underrepresented.

Yewande Oladeinde is president of Nigerians in Frederick; William Reid is a member of Frederick Progressives; and Margarita Gallegos is a member of RISE Coalition.

