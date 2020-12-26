He was sitting just outside the door of the Gas-n-Go, on a pile of plastic-wrapped firewood bundles. He shivered in the cold, his disheveled clothes dirty and torn.
“Need a cup of coffee?” I asked.
“They just kicked me out,” he said, nodding toward the door. “Said, ‘don’t come back!’”
“I could bring you out a sandwich,” I offered.
He smiled, just a little. “I need more than that,” he answered, shaking his head. “Gotta go anyway. Gotta keep movin’.”
He struggled to his feet, using a weathered wooden shaft topped with the stub of a rusty, curved blade… an old farmer with an older tool, I thought.
He pulled out a battered pocket watch and squinted at the dial. “My time’s running out,” he said.
“How about a ride?” I offered. “Where you headed? What’s your name?”
“They call me Twenty-Twenty,” he replied, sizing me up with pale, worn-out eyes, eyes of old age, eyes that had seen a lot, not all of it pretty.
I sized him back. “You been around a while, haven’t you?”
“Most of a year, yep. Nearly 12 months, ‘bout 360 days now. And yep, I’ve seen a lot. Hard times. Rough times.”
“You’re Father Time, aren’t you?” I said.
“Yep, I am, at least for a few more days – the 2020 Father Time.” He sighed. “People blamed me for the troubles. Said I brought it on. Said things were better before me, better when my pa was around.”
I was beginning to understand. “He would have been ‘Twenty-Nineteen’?”
“That’s right, that was him, my pa, Twenty-Nineteen. He’s retired now, gone to Arizona, trying to relax and keep his name out of the papers. He’s living with my grandpa, Twenty-Eighteen, and my great-grandpa, Twenty-Seventeen.”
This was all new to me. I’d often mused — “Where does time go?” — but I’d never given it serious thought. And here was a Time, standing in front of me at the corner convenience store, explaining it. Times don’t end, they just fade into the past.
Twenty-Twenty could see that I was interested, that I wasn’t blaming him for the troubles, so he continued.
“There’s a bunch of us Times,” he said. “We’re related to the Eras, the Epochs and the Ages. We go way back, so far back even we can’t keep track.
“Some of us have been considered good Times, some of us – like me – have been called bad Times. Same with our cousins, the Eras, Epochs, Ages,” he went on. “But the truth is, we got nothing to do with it. It’s the folks, the people, who make things good or make things bad. We just give them the space, a place on the Celestial Calendar, to do it.”
“Hmmm,” I said. “I need to think about this. There was a guy named Albert Einstein once, who was working on it, the connection between the Times and space,” I continued. “He was getting there, wasn’t he?”
“Yep, but it’s complicated,” Twenty-Twenty replied. “I get it, but it’s near impossible to explain.”
“I think I could figure it out if I had the time,” I said.
The old man laughed. “Well, here I be,” he said. “Now’s your chance, smart guy. But you better make it quick, ‘cause I’m running out on you. Tick-tock, tick-tock. Been that way since The Beginning.”
I could feel my face wrinkling into a frown.
“It’s not that I want to run out on you, sonny,” Twenty-Twenty said, seeing my troubled look. “And my own boy – Twenty-Twenty-One – he’s on the way. He’s the next Time, he’s a good sort, and like all Times, he’ll start out with you — hopeful. He’ll give you — and all the people like you — a patch to straighten things out.”
I breathed a sigh of relief.
“But don’t blow it,” the worn but wise old man said. “The Times will go on and on, but you, a human, you don’t have forever.”
