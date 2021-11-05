Donald Trump’s latest charade of trying to stonewall the House select committee’s inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol provides an opportunity to rid the country of his sordid intrusion into our political life.
His attempt to claim executive privilege as a former president, and thus avoid a congressional subpoena, should be rejected out of hand. The objectives of the mob he summoned to inflict physical harm on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Vice President Mike Pence require a full account of Trump’s role in instigating the plot, and an appropriate accounting for it.
The spectacle of a onetime American president ever serving time in prison should be an affront to the hallowed office. So public opinion against any such outcome may prevent it from ever occurring, however warranted it may be. It is abundantly clear already that Trump himself is beyond shaming.
The current argument of Americans who nevertheless believe Trump truly is a menace to American democracy may be heard by others as overheated. Yet his assault on the basic tenet of the public franchise, and the extreme lengths to which he advocates its application, goes to heart of the peril. Calling any such offense as “rigging” an election trivializes it when the vote is the be-all of the democratic idea.
Trump’s own scheme to have Pence, the man he chose to be next in the line of succession to him, falsely certify him as the duly elected president rather than Democratic nominee Joe Biden was a colossal effrontery in itself. Trump trailed Biden by 7 million popular votes and clearly lost the Electoral College.
Consequently, it is imperative that the House select committee, which includes prime Trump adversary Rep. Liz Cheney, R.-Wyo., thoroughly examine and air all of Trump’s schemes that inspired the Jan. 6 insurrection and that continue under the guise of his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
The Trump peril is confirmed in his major efforts to hold onto and inspire his believers in key Electoral College states, as he openly looks toward a presidential campaign in 2024. The disclosures of the House committee on the insurrection may not be sufficient to deter him from seeking another presidential term. But at least the American electorate will be better forewarned of what it may have to confront once more.
The prospect may yet also awaken the more courageous Republican faithful of the need to return to their old principles. They need to restore the GOP to a semblance of its old stature as a full partner in the nation’s competitive two-party system.
But one Republican member of the insurrection inquiry, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has announced he will retire from the House at the end of his current term, faced with redistricting and his likely dim prospects in the primary election.
So a party revival of any significant sort still seems a long way off, with or without Donald Trump.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
