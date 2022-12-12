Cryptocurrencies were born out of the libertarian dream of a financial system free from government regulation.

Bitcoin’s promoters peddle its ability to let us make transactions without dealing with regulated banks, which, they say, we are not supposed to trust.

Greg F
Greg F

You can put your hands on a quantifiable amount of beanie babies. You can't really do much with a bunch of ones and zeros that are manufactured (mined) that never really exist in any real sense. Crypto is a ponzi scheme.

Fredginrickey

Tulip craze aka Tulpenwindhandel, in 17th century Netherlands, this scam has been going on for centuries before Beanie Babies and Crypto.

Crypto FOMO

