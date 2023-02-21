Early one Sunday morning more than 20 years ago, I traipsed downstairs to find one of my four children, my 12-year-old daughter, Alexandra, scribbling away at the dining room table.
“What are you doing?” I sleepily inquired.
“Writing a letter to The Washington Post!” she answered.
I was pleased, if not surprised.
The “Sunday papers” had been a fixture in our household for many years. Alexandra’s mother and I encouraged our kids to take an interest in current events by subscribing to several newspapers and by reading interesting articles from the papers out loud to them.
So our “tween” had read the Sunday papers and taken offense at one of the news articles (about the content of books in schools). She was familiar enough with the Post’s op-ed page to believe a letter to the editor was in order. Her letter ran the next weekend.
Like many Frederick residents who recently had their newspaper subscriptions changed from home delivery to U.S. mail, I now get my Sunday papers — The Washington Post and The New York Times — on Monday.
When holidays fall on a Monday, I get the Sunday papers on Tuesday.
Because our mail is delivered in late afternoon, I get the daily Post late in the day. (The Frederick News-Post is still delivered early to our door.)
Some friends immediately canceled their subscriptions in response.
I’ve discovered now that I spend more time reading the newspapers than before. Although I also read my share of digital newspapers, I prefer a physical paper because I can read it more quickly, yet more thoroughly, compared to the digital clicking required.
Changes in delivery service are just one aspect of changes to newspaper publishing as newspaper readers of all ages increasingly switch to digital access for their news content.
Advertising, long the mainstay of newspapers, is also migrating from print to digital mediums.
Remember the big stack of colorful ads, comics, and magazines (e.g., Parade), that bulked up the Sunday papers? They bulk no more. Even Parade stopped publishing in print.
I’m particularly concerned about the effect of these changes on the News-Post and local reporting.
Over the years, I’ve heard plenty of gripes about the FNP’s coverage of local events or its editorial content about local issues. The FNP has certainly annoyed me from time to time.
But where would we be without it?
There’s really no substitute for a local newspaper, and especially local news reporting.
Who sits through long and sometimes tedious meetings of the board of aldermen, county council, and board of education? Who keeps an eye on elected officials and provides impartial campaign coverage?
Who goes to court, if necessary, to keep meetings open and public documents accessible?
Our local newspaper, that’s who.
Margaret Sullivan, the former public editor of The New York Times and media columnist for The Washington Post (positions that have, unfortunately, been abolished), reports that more than 2,000 American newspapers went out of business between 2004 and 2020.
Two were in Frederick County. The Brunswick Citizen and the Middletown Valley Citizen stopped publishing in 2020, during the coronavirus epidemic.
Mid-sized metropolitan dailies like The Baltimore Sun have been particularly hard hit by changes to the industry.
I’ve often wondered if a program of public support for local newspapers, similar to that which we provide for PBS and National Public Radio, is in order. Legislation has now been introduced in the Maryland General Assembly to provide a tax credit to small and medium-sized businesses that advertise in local news outlets.
Fortunately, the News-Post is pretty well-positioned to meet some of the challenges to local papers. Geordie Wilson, the FNP’s publisher, informs me that the FNP’s daily print run of 17,500 to 18,000 is read by 35,000 to 40,000 readers (because of multiple readers in a household).
About 25 to 30 percent of the FNP’s subscribers are digital only, contributing to the News-Post’s online audience of about 25,000 unique digital readers per day.
In recent years, digital “membership” has shown consistent steady growth, while print subscriptions have held steady or slightly declined.
That’s pretty good news about our community’s capacity to support our local newspaper.
However, change is inevitable. Someday my print newspapers may vanish.
But we need to do our best to hang on to local journalism and local reporting.
Don DeArmon writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
