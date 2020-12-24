The plan for this Christmas Eve was to avoid the still ongoing left/right rehashing of the election. As with war battle plans, the plan was foolproof — right up until the first shot is fired.
What altered my plan of totally good intentions, good tidings and good cheer? (Fear not. I’ll get back to that shortly.) The News-Post’s opinion page on Dec. 15 did it — one letter to the editor and one column.
A clearly left-leaning letter concluded with the gibe, “It is easier for some people [implying nonleftists] to believe a lie than it is for them to believe they were lied to.” Truer words were never written. The writer could have said the same of leftists.
In support of that statement, I submit the following partial list of allegations that were manufactured by, disseminated by and bought by leftists about President Trump: He stole the 2016 election, colluded with Russia, is buddies with Putin and Xi Jinping, is a racist and a Fascist, is a dictator, committed treason, won’t leave the White House, will invoke martial law, Bill Barr will act as Trump’s personal attorney, and so much more. Such claims were as ludicrous as they were endless. One would be disproven or die on the vine, and two more would take its place. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff’s impeachment fiasco was not based on facts, but leftists chose to believe. Millions preferred to believe anti-Trump lies rather than believe that their own cohorts were lying to them.
As for the column, the piece was critical of Republicans (local and national). OK, there’s a lot of that going around. The writer admitted, “I identify as a Democrat… ,” and that’s fine. My issue with the column was at the end. He wrote a simple generic, “Happy holidays everyone.” That’s fine, too. The attention grabber followed with the words, “This is far from the column [the writer] would like to write.” Really? And yet it’s the one he chose to offer. The column was emblematic. The left-leaning writer opted to be critical. He had other options like the rest of us.
Now, back to the plan. (winky face here.)
As we are in the Christmas/holiday season, may I politely suggest that we toss aside whatever negative feelings hang on from the election. I’m somewhat but not totally amazed that the winners are still sending out negative vibes. That’s no way to truly enjoy a victory. Relax, people. Lighten up and enjoy.
During World War I, the Germans and the Allies (true battle-hardened enemies) called a cease fire for Christmas Day. They socialized and exchanged gifts. Looking back on that small miracle, it’s hard to fathom why we, as fellow citizens, can’t emulate the goodwill shown by real warring enemies. We are countrymen. Shouldn’t we be able to create a longer lasting truce?
What better season is there in all the year to share goodwill and friendship? I will wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Yup! Every darned one of you. If you are Christian, you know it’s not meant to offend. If you are not, take it as a friendly, warm greeting of good will and friendship — no more, no less. There is nothing in the “Merry Christmas” greeting that should be perceived as offensive to anyone. When a Jewish person wishes me Happy Hanukkah, no offense is offered, and none is taken. I’ve never known the “Merry Christmas” greeting to be used in any manner other than one of brotherhood and goodwill — regardless of who utters it or to whom it’s offered.
That’s all folks! It’s Christmas Eve for Christians and hopefully a quiet and peaceful time for others. After Christmas, just for kicks, who’s for making a strong, serious effort to keep friendly vibes rolling? Life will be more pleasant. Yup! Even for you.
‘Tis the season, so be jolly. Go outside and frolic (a word that came up in conversation recently). Should you have occasion to frolic with someone “on the other side,” let me know how it went. Wait! Do leftists frolic? (winky face here)
Lastly, a special greeting and thank you to all first responders, all store clerks, non-emergency medical staffs of all kinds, service employees and everyone else who goes to work to make our lives as normal as is conceivably possible.
Merry Christmas and God bless us, everyone.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net
(22) comments
Wow, a promising title that has nothing to do with the "vibe" and actual artilce. One more piece of drivel, and on Christmas Eve too. The goodwill and positive actions hinted at never materialize. Rick just can't get out of his QAnon mindset.
Well said, Hay. Mr. Blatchford is incapable of simply saying Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all, period. That would have accomplished his fake goal.
There's nothing worse than someone who thinks they are the funniest person in the room at other's expense. That's how you come off, Rick. Time to think, hard, about the example of the person you truly wish to be, This poking of sticks in public surely isn't it, despite your close to this note.
I bit at the title filled with the hope of the season that maybe Rick actually wrote a genuine column. But his feelings were hurt from those articles on the 15th, so in true Trumpian fashion he lashed out with another regurgitation of his paranoid anti-left(ist) tripe.
For those at home playing the Rick Blowhole drinking game, I count 9 left(ist) references. So break out your favorite shot glass and throw down with Rick. Frolic in his faux frivolity. Just be careful though - he leaves a wicked hangover.
Matt Seubert
"The left-leaning writer opted to be critical. He had other options like the rest of us." Which...you opted out of as well. Tiresome.
Rick, bless you, you always make a difference!
This made me chuckle: “We are countrymen. Shouldn’t we be able to create a longer lasting truce?”
Not when Trump is waging war against democracy by engaging in blatant sedition. Rick, he is literally trying to overthrow the results of the election. Come on Man! Open your eyes for once.
Rick, I offer you a wish for a Merry Christmas, a happy holiday season and a New Year filled with the blessing of true insight. Toward that last end I would offer that if you are truly interested in getting along with other people and not just doing so because of the time of the year, that you heed the words of Dickens and treasure Christmas and keep it throughout the year. A good start might be to stop calling people whom you disagree with politically "leftists". Perhaps you don't realize how damaging it is to incorporate that type of labelling as part of your psyche. As Lucy said in “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, “If we can find out what you are afraid of, we can label it”.
If you continue to label what you seem to fear, I wonder if you will ever be able to make a strong serious effort to keep the friendly vibes rolling. God bless from someone you’d call a leftist but who is not really.
Indeed. Rick had the option to write a balanced column for once, but instead he chose to follow his disingenuous title with another hit piece from Planet Trump.
Rick, you seem to belong to the “do as I say, not as I do” club. You can embrace that, but if it’s not how you see yourself, take another look. Merry Christmas.
God bless you and yours, Rick. I do hope you can find peace in your life in the future.
Ouch!
After four years of this MSM, CNN, MSNBC trumpeting:
"He stole the 2016 election, colluded with Russia, is buddies with Putin and Xi Jinping, is a racist and a Fascist, is a dictator, committed treason, won’t leave the White House, will invoke martial law, Bill Barr will act as Trump’s personal attorney, and so much more. Such claims were as ludicrous as they were endless. "
Will CNN and MSNBC have to switch to playing defense for Biden?
They can't even keep their stories straight. Two months ago the Hunter Biden story was all Russian disinformation according to Quid Pro Joe and CNN/MSNBC picked up the ball and ran with it 24/7.. Then Hunter Biden himself announces that he's under investigation by the FBI and CNN/MSNBC are silent on anything to do with the Beijing and Moscow money trail to the Biden Crime Family and the millions earmarked for The Big Guy. They won't even ask Quid Pro Joe a question about it at one of his scripted softball press conferences.
Quid Pro Joe is already compromised with Beijing and Moscow. Now just watch his propaganda machine use misdirection to shield him.
[ninja]
Maybe you should join me in boycotting all cable news.
bosco, William Barr said there "is no there there" on Hunter, nor on "trumpeted" election fraud. Why not scratch around in the dirt and find another fabulist Fox story to hound?. On the other hand, Trump should now be prosecuted for desertation and derelection of his duties. Perhaps use your time to address that aberrant behavior of the current president. There are 326,000 Americans dead, Trump is off to golf and fundraise to pay his upcoming legal fees, after pardoning convicted felons, liars, and cheats Manafort, Stone, and Charles Kushner.
Republican party members, from the top down to the lowest of the low, should be embarassed and disgraced to know they have enabled this national tragedy and attack on the Constitution, by voting for Trump and enabling his incompetence. Republicans still supporting Trump while attempting to divert their anger from their embarassing loss now set their misdirected hatred on the new administration, unable to face that Biden won by a "landslide" with those same 306 electoral votes Trump received in 2016. Republicans have given up any moral integrity, honesty or ethics they might have ever aspired to, or held others to by making excuses and diversions for the last 4 years of incompetance, ..............and that includes Blatchford .......and you. Sorry. Set your sights higher for 2021....or get outta the way.
Spot on MRS M.... Alas, arguing with close-minded people is like describing sunsets to a blind man, no matter how much you explain they will never fully understand.
None of this bull sheet is working for you bosco, except maybe in you and and your alter ego CDreids heads. The problem with closed minded people, like you, is that their mouths are always opened.
Nobody ever heard of Hunter Biden until Joe announced his candidacy bosco. Trump’s family has made tens of millions in the last four years. “So it’s easier for you to believe the lies than it is to believe you’ve been lied to”.
I have my good tidings and good cheer... Shout it from the hilltops, “Trump is on way out in 26 days”. Thank you baby Jesus 🙏 and have a blessed birthday..
An illustrative example of the shortcomings of the Golden Rule.
The truly sad thing is that Rick believes what he writes. However, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Rick. I hope the new year allows you to witness Trump, the liar, adulterer, racist, crook, dictator wannabe, and coward get his just desserts.
How Rick could write with a straight face that the “winners are still putting off negative vibes” just shows how detached from reality he is. Does he not realize that Trump is STILL attempting an unconstitutional overthrow of the election which is tantamount to a coup and treason? Either way, it’s blatantly Un-American what Trump is doing. So, Self-awareness Rick has not.
Rick, You have a lot to share, but an even better way to share goodwill and kindness would be to not throw more **** on the fire, no matter how nice you think it smells.
