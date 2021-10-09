Call me sentimental, call me an old softie. Hallmark has me hooked.
I can’t resist a poetic Valentine’s Day card, a chuckle-chocked birthday salutation, a congratulatory anniversary note. Snowy scenes of Christmas warm me in the cold, get-well words cheer me up if the flu turns me blue.
I can linger in the drugstore greeting card aisle for hours, pulling the notes off the racks one by one, evaluating their expressions, savoring their emotions. Beauty, cleverness and sincerity are all there, in America’s version of haiku.
Hundreds upon hundreds of heartfelt declarations – maybe thousands — stand ready, waiting for a signature, waiting for an envelope. They’re conveniently organized, too — some for uncles, some for aunts, some for kids, some for codgers.
I see almost as many in the pockets of the display stands as I have stuffed in desk drawers and stored in attic boxes at home. I have them from last year, I have them from decades ago.
What am I going to do with all the little soliloquies I’ve saved? The promises and pledges, the compliments and kudos. Short and sweet; not a nasty word among them. It’s just so hard to let them go.
I have, now and then, reluctantly tossed a few. I appreciate the birthday wishes from my insurance agent, the holiday greetings from the guy who throws my morning newspaper into the bushes out by the road. He makes sure his home address is included in his card, just in case I want to send him a little something in return. But I’ve got to impose some limits. I can’t have it all and they can’t either. Those cards go into the recycling bin.
Never, though, will you see me part with the rest of the cards I get. Never, ever.
For one thing, they’re genuine expressions of love or friendship — I’d like to think so, anyway. In cold, rational moments I know that some were sent out of a sense of obligation, but even then there must have been a little bit of sincerity in the soul that slipped them into the post office slot. I don’t spend $3.95 for the message and my pocket change for the stamp without some glimmer of affection.
I like sending cards, truth be told, although the miser in me has been getting a little grumpy as the cost of the messages keeps going up. But the very good cards, the ones you send to the most important people in your life, are worth the extra couple of bucks. When it comes to cheapskates like me, the fact that I’ve spent another dollar or two is just more proof that the recipient is somebody I really care about.
They’re all mass-produced, no denying, but the cards nevertheless can be little works of art. There’s a lot of creativity in the drawings, paintings or photographs they bear, and a lot of good writing in the brief messages they contain. Sometimes their humor is outstanding.
The only cards that seem trite are the cheapies you see at year-end holidays. And even then, the old truism is still true: it’s the thought that counts. Being a snob about how “classy” a card is… well, that’s snobbish. There have been many times I couldn’t afford the “deluxe” greetings, either. When I sense I’m getting priggish, I give myself the hardest kick I can manage. That isn’t the person I want to be.
With October now underway, we’ll soon be coming onto the biggest card season of the year, Halloween being the opening act. There was a time, not too long ago, when Thanksgiving was the prelude, but retailers saw an opening and rolled right in even though the summer’s leaves were still on the trees. There are worse trends these days, for sure, so I tell myself to let it go, to go with the flow. Any expression of friendliness — any — should be encouraged in the angry times we’re in now.
In fact, if there was a line of “civility” cards, I’d buy into it and send as many as I could afford. A “Just want to say hello” message with a smiley face looking on would be one way we could reach out again beyond our spikey tribal boundaries.
If I got those kinds of greetings in the mail, I’d save them too. Maybe even in a special box. And with a return address, I’d send “hey, thanks!” cards back.
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, W.Va., who likes getting mail other than bills, coupons and special (!) offers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.