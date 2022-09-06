As memoirs from ex-presidents and “tell-all” books from White House staffers roll off the presses to produce financial bonanzas for their authors, can you even imagine a public figure who would refuse to write his memoirs simply because he didn’t think he should profit from his public service?
That person would be George C. Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff throughout World War II, then later secretary of state and secretary of defense. Marshall was the first five-star general in U.S. history. He was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year twice; except for U.S. presidents, he’s the only one to whom that’s happened. He’s the only professional soldier to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Marshall’s Harvard University speech in June 1947 that outlined a proposed European Recovery Program (later termed the Marshall Plan).
George C. Marshall coincidentally became Army chief of staff on Sept. 1, 1939, the first day of World War II. On that day, the U.S. had the 17th-largest Army in the world. Over the next two years, before Pearl Harbor and in the face of an active anti-war movement, Marshall persuaded a reluctant Congress to build up U.S. forces and initiate a peacetime draft. By war’s end, that military force numbered 12 million men and earned victory in Europe and the Pacific in less than four years.
Marshall was expected to command the allied invasion of Europe. But when President Franklin Roosevelt asked him his preference, Marshall told FDR that FDR should choose the commander with no consideration for what Marshall might want. FDR then told him, “I don’t think I could sleep with you out of Washington,” and Dwight D. Eisenhower was appointed instead.
Marshall’s unselfish act was consequential: Eisenhower became the most famous general of World War II, which led him to later be elected president. Eisenhower called Marshall one of the two greatest men he ever knew. When World War II concluded, Winston Churchill praised Marshall as the “organizer of victory.”
If his World War II service was Marshall’s only accomplishment, he would be one of the greatest men who lived during the 20th century. But President Truman called him out of a well-earned retirement in 1947 to serve as secretary of state.
Marshall had earned the respect of Republicans and Democrats in Congress throughout the war. He was devoted to U.S. democracy, always deferring to presidential and congressional decisions without complaint. He didn’t vote in elections, and he kept a distance from FDR so that Congress would never think of him as political.
That reputation was called upon in 1947 and 1948 to convince Congress — which had changed to Republican control — to pass the largest foreign assistance program in history.
Europe had suffered 36 million war-related deaths. Its canals and bridges were destroyed, roads cratered, rail lines mangled, factories gutted, and agricultural production stymied. Fifty million Europeans were homeless.
Still, Americans were weary of the war, its aftermath and its costs. Marshall testified to Congress 25 times, and he traveled across the nation to build public support. Successful passage of the Marshall Plan in April 1948 was followed by the formation of what is known today as the European Union and the formation of the NATO military alliance that has been crucial to peace in Western Europe for over 70 years.
In 1953, President Eisenhower asked Marshall to represent the United States when Queen Elizabeth was coronated. When — as guests proceeded into Westminster Abbey — the distinguished assemblage recognized Marshall, it immediately rose to its feet. The self-effacing Marshall turned around to see what dignitary had entered the cathedral — but it was he who was being honored with the gesture of respect.
There will never be another George C. Marshall. But his character, his selflessness and his devotion to democracy are standards that today’s leaders should strive to emulate.
In 2018, Don DeArmon was honored to give the Marshall Day speech to students at George C. Marshall High School in Fairfax, Virginia. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
