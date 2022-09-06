As memoirs from ex-presidents and “tell-all” books from White House staffers roll off the presses to produce financial bonanzas for their authors, can you even imagine a public figure who would refuse to write his memoirs simply because he didn’t think he should profit from his public service?

That person would be George C. Marshall, U.S. Army chief of staff throughout World War II, then later secretary of state and secretary of defense. Marshall was the first five-star general in U.S. history. He was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year twice; except for U.S. presidents, he’s the only one to whom that’s happened. He’s the only professional soldier to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Marshall’s Harvard University speech in June 1947 that outlined a proposed European Recovery Program (later termed the Marshall Plan).

