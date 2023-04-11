Not a day goes by when we don’t hear about a murder case, either in our immediate neighborhood or in a place miles away.
Not a day goes by when we don’t hear about a murder case, either in our immediate neighborhood or in a place miles away.
After hearing about incidents like this for years, we have developed tolerance toward it.
Naturally, whenever we learn about a murder, it brings strong emotions in us. If a child is killed, we cry. If a young man or woman is taken away in their prime, we feel sad and wish it did not happen.
In each case, however, a sense of helplessness prevails because we are unable to stop the carnage.
When Alex Murdaugh of South Carolina was convicted of killing his wife, Maggie; and son, Paul, we exhaled a collective sigh of sadness with our friends and neighbors. “How could he do it?”
Whenever a murderer is caught and punished, we say about the criminal: “He or she deserves that.”
Other than reading about it, and commenting on the crime and punishment, we do nothing to bring any change to the prevailing situation.
Murders are being measured in percentages. When one year’s number goes from 100 to 90 or 110, it is presented in terms of a 10 percent decrease or 10 percent increase.
However, one thing gets muddy. Those who died — no matter what the statistic says — were 100% dead. Each of them was connected to many others in life.
For those loved ones they left behind, a statistic of crime going down is no solace. Their loss was 100%.
In a different era, there used to be a direct relationship between the murderer and the victim. But most of today’s perpetrators have no clue about their victim’s age, condition or background.
Shooting happens randomly. People sometimes die because they are in the wrong place at the wrong time.
We live in an environment in which crime and violence is a part of life. Criminals, no matter how antisocial they may be, are products of our society, in which, unfortunately, violence is more or less accepted.
In some European countries, police carry a club only. For a criminal, the presence of the police is deterrent enough.
But the gun in the hands of a cop makes him or her dangerous.
One can say that if the police did not have a gun, then the criminals would have the upper hand. That’s not true. A cop can always call for backup when the situation demands.
In spite of armed cops, mass murder has happened throughout the land, from Texas to Michigan, and from Connecticut to California.
Glorification of a gun culture does much more harm than good to our collective spirit.
All over America, civilians have been killed at the hands of the police, even if the infraction of the dead person was frivolous.
If a gun is good to show bravery and effectiveness, then it is also good and effective in the hands of a criminal. The difference lies only in the motive.
But the end result is the same — one human being killing another.
In spite of all of the killings with good intention, criminals do not give up their passion or profession. Crimes are bred by opportunities.
When opportunities are eliminated, crime also disappears. Presence of the police — with a gun or without a gun — becomes a deterrent.
Because of a widely spread gun culture, we are all paying a heavy price. Many are afraid to enter a certain section of any city. And Frederick is no exception.
Sometimes, people avoid going to Baltimore or Washington, D.C., altogether. That affects local businesses and civic institutions.
As people stop coming to a city in fear of violence, their absence is filled by those living on the fringe.
There is no magic that can turn this around, but we could all try to do our part in it. It may take years for results. But we have to start somewhere.
The urgency of now is too great to pass up the opportunity to channel our thoughts away from violence.
Anadi Naik writes books and articles from Frederick.
