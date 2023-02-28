Toxic “forever chemicals” — PFAS — are more and more being recognized as a serious problem in our drinking water and our food, as reflected in recent reporting in these pages about the Town of Thurmont.
Called “forever” because their chemical structure prevents them from breaking down, their presence is not rare. They are used in a wide array of household products — cleaning solutions, carpets, nonstick coating for cooking utensils — they are everywhere.
The Environmental Protection Agency has known about the toxicity of PFAS since the 1970s, but it has only recently begun to take action, due to delay tactics from industry.
While study is still needed, human health risk of PFAS exposure include cancer, birth defects and damage to the immune system, livers and kidneys.
We need to stop the cycle of PFAS from polluting our rivers, our drinking water, our foods and our bodies. While we are working to stop this deadly cycle, we need to know where all the sources are, and that takes monitoring.
How serious is the problem? We have good reasons to be worried.
Fish in the Potomac River have been found to have unacceptable levels, and we know that the river is the source of much subsistence fishing. It is too early to say that no fish should be eaten, but it is past the time to urge caution — in other words, just limit consumption.
In the Antietam Creek, I have discovered remarkably high levels of the toxins in fish. And I have sampled wastewater treatment plants near Hagerstown, where I have measured disturbingly high results. This is troubling. The health of this generation, and those to follow is at risk.
Other testing in Maryland from Cumberland to D.C. has uncovered PFAS in fish at alarming levels of more than 100 times the EPA’s health advisory levels.
At Potomac Riverkeeper Network, where I serve as the voice for the Upper Potomac River, we are doing more testing to determine the extent of the problem and to urge authorities to do more testing themselves, so that the problem can be addressed. Authorities have undertaken only limited testing, rather than throughout the watershed.
Every recently performed and reported study has shown that the chemicals are everywhere and at levels exceeding what was formerly regarded as safe.
Indeed, the EPA last year proposed regulations that considerably reduce acceptable levels in drinking water. This move is the result of greater scientific inquiry into their harmful effects, but we need to stop these chemicals from getting into our waterways.
Wastewater treatment plants treat sewage from our households, as well as runoff from other users, such as industries and stormwater. That’s why testing the water and the solids coming from these facilities is important to our understanding of how to prevent the spread of PFAS. This approach can be adopted quickly and relatively inexpensively.
To address the PFAS problem, we call on legislators and regulators to start testing Maryland’s wastewater treatment plants, as well as soil, food, water, drinking wells, and wastewater treatment plants, so that we have the much needed data to understand how to remove these deadly toxins.
Editor’s note: Brent Walls is the Upper Potomac Riverkeeper.
