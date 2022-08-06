We haven’t moved in the past 36 years, but our polling places have moved around quite a bit. There was a fire station in Braddock Heights, a church on Edgewood Church Road, a church across from a liquor store on Route 40, the Frederick Masonic Temple on Blentlinger Road, and this year, a new entry — another church, on a road I’d never heard of. Our county’s Board of Elections isn’t making it any easier to vote in person.

For the primary election, we were notified our new polling place was the People’s Baptist Church on Carpenter Road. We had the option of filling out a mail-in ballot, but since we’re still expecting to get some stray Christmas cards in the mail, we thought in-person voting was a safer option.

