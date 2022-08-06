We haven’t moved in the past 36 years, but our polling places have moved around quite a bit. There was a fire station in Braddock Heights, a church on Edgewood Church Road, a church across from a liquor store on Route 40, the Frederick Masonic Temple on Blentlinger Road, and this year, a new entry — another church, on a road I’d never heard of. Our county’s Board of Elections isn’t making it any easier to vote in person.
For the primary election, we were notified our new polling place was the People’s Baptist Church on Carpenter Road. We had the option of filling out a mail-in ballot, but since we’re still expecting to get some stray Christmas cards in the mail, we thought in-person voting was a safer option.
What we learned about our new voting location is that those who attend the church must have to be helicoptered in; that the short, paved road ends at a private gravel road; and that the other building at the end of that road, the Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall, must be located way back there to avoid having people come to their front door trying to convert them. The next logical move for our polling place is to the middle of the Frederick watershed.
I prefer schools and other public buildings for polling places, and not having the polling places a moving target each election cycle. I never once believed the Masons were sacrificing virgins in their secret rituals but still felt uneasy in those mysterious halls. And those churches never once required me to attend a service before voting, like the Latter-day Saints church does before their genealogy seminars, but I still had to stay alert.
While I’m ranting, I might as well mention a more important problem: limiting unaffiliated, or independent, voters to only vote in nonpartisan races in the primary. My choices in the primary were for board of education candidates only. Whoopee. As a former headline writer, I naturally favored the candidates with the shortest last names.
How can you write off, disenfranchise — whatever — more than 40,000 registered county voters who are penalized for not wanting to be labeled, boxed-in, or otherwise associated with our other two major party choices? It’s undemocratic, and it’s wrong.
Before I run out of room, I want to update a March 8, 2020, column about a homeless couple, Larry and Heather, who were struggling to get their lives back on an even keel. They’re not homeless now but are still struggling to overcome major obstacles of health and financial problems — and for Larry, a criminal record — and trying their best to avoid slipping back into homelessness.
They’ve gotten help from the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs and the St. Vincent DePaul Society — a non-profit I didn’t know also offered emergency aid. They’ve applied for the federal Supplemental Security Income program that “provides cash to meet basic needs,” but Larry said it takes six months to a year to qualify. His family is unable to help, Larry said in a recent interview.
Another effort, through GoFundMe on the internet, is not going well. As of the middle of last week, $100 had been contributed toward the goal of $4,100. You can find it by searching for “Frederick, MD, Unexpected Health Issues” on the GoFundMe website. Here’s what Heather had to say on GoFundMe:
“… I am raising money to help pay rent. I am two months behind due to my boyfriend’s health. He had a minor stroke that has put both of us out of work for a while. I have finally found a new place of employment but am not able to get the rent money in time. I can show where the money is going and what it is being used for.
“My boyfriend is unable to work right now due to his stroke which has caused 50% loss of use in his left arm, and is causing his vision to come and go. He has several appointments for MRIs and X-rays coming up and I had to switch to working part time to help care for him and his 10-year-old son, Jacob. If I am unable to get (the) rent I am afraid we will be back in a tent and I cannot let that happen.”
“Our main priority now is to keep a roof over our heads,” Heather said earlier. “Homelessness is not an option.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.