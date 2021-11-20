I’ve been working at resisting temptation for many years. I’ve made progress on several fronts, I’m proud to say.
I no longer head right for the potato chip aisle when I go into a grocery store. When I stop for gas at the convenience mart, I usually can point myself out the door without a bag of gummie grapes. And when I go through the Dairy Delite drive-up, I limit myself to one milkshake. It’s a large, a butter vanilla, yes, I admit. But it’s just one.
One temptation I haven’t conquered, however, are those teasers that show up on my PC screen when I’m browsing on the internet. You know, those panels of pictures across the bottom or down the side that promise to show you stuff you just won’t believe.
The other day I fell for this one: “You’ll be shocked by what Kermit the Frog looks like at age 60!” the come-on urged, with a picture of Kermie back in the day when he wasn’t much older than a tadpole. I liked Kermit. So I clicked on it.
Up popped a photo, first, of Oscar Grouch, still the same curmudgeon he always was. Then a few words about how he really was a lovable fellow then, and still is now in his golden years. Great! But I wanted to see Kermit, so I hit the NEXT button.
It was the wrong NEXT and I was soon watching a glowing ad for non-slip bedroom slippers. Hmmm. Have I been had?
Backtracking, I hit the right NEXT and there appeared a photo of Cookie Monster, still looking like a cute character from the 1970s, same round tummy he always had. More nice things to read about him, too.
But I was determined, looking for Kermit, so on to NEXT again, the correct one. I’m old, but I can still learn.
Darn! No sign of Kermit, but there’s Big Bird, all eight feet of him, the same flightless fowl he always was. No gray feathers. No chipped beak. Just more gentle words — how he was always a kid favorite, and actually had a career of his own after the Sesame Street generation began to age out.
I decided to give it one more try. I was spending way too much time on this, but Kermit was my own favorite. So what does the next NEXT give me? Not a photo of my old frog friend, but a teaser to proceed to the life and times of Miss Piggy.
Miss Piggy, adorable yes, green no. I threw in the towel.
I should have known, because I had been suckered down these rabbit holes before. There was the time I wasn’t feeling well and ran across a photo on the side of the screen showing a bowl of corn flakes cereal with the warning: “Famous cardiologist lists top ten hazardous foods!”
First was the picture of a three-decker hamburger, then the photo a banana split that covered an entire restaurant serving tray. Next was a vivid drawing – I guess an actual photograph would have been too startling – of a tall pile of sugar-coated donuts.
Thanks for the scare. I never would have guessed.
I also got lured into a file of photos that promised, but didn’t deliver, an expose of a nude beach in Antarctica. Before that there were the never-before-published photos of illegal cockroach fights in the Andes Mountains of South America. But my biggest disappointment were the parchment paper depictions of blonde, blue-eyed Martians found buried under a rock in Norway. I think they were actually doodlings by somebody who had very cold hands.
After all these failures, and now the empty feeling I have after the Kermit the Frog fiasco, I may have finally learned my lesson. Stick with the stuff in the newspapers. It may be suitable only for families, but better to be safe than sorely saddened.
Dave Elliott is a market farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who spends too much time in the winter surfing the 'net.
