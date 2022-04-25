In our current political climate, I wouldn’t go so far as to assume that there is any issue upon which all sides of the philosophical spectrum agree. I would, however, suggest a tiny handful of positions that stand the best chance of near-universal acceptance. One of those is opposition to animal cruelty and neglect.
Decades of study have indicated on a consistent basis that a willingness to be cruel to animals correlates with an increased tolerance of cruelty to human beings. Once again, this isn’t a guarantee but one of the few things on which safe bets can usually be made.
That’s not to say that the correlation is the only justification for the protection of animals. Inflicting undue pain on a defenseless life-form, (or allowing that pain to continue unabated) is de facto depraved.
The good news is that in its latest session, the Maryland legislature passed several new laws solely for the protection of animals within the state. Animal rights activists have heralded the most recent session in Annapolis as quite the win. The director of the Maryland Branch of the Humane Society of the United States, Jennifer Bevan-Dangel, dubbed the session “a legacy year.”
Perhaps most of note, Maryland became only the second state to outlaw the declawing of cats. (Save for severe veterinary need.) This horrid practice, which literally disables a feline by removing not just claws but part of the bones of the paw, often takes place merely for the convenience of the animal’s owner — to keep pets from ripping up furniture and such. Kudos for Maryland for ridding itself of that.
The state fund for spaying and neutering pets was wisely reauthorized. Our cat is spayed. Consider this a friendly reminder for you pet owners out there.
A severe weather bill was also passed. In Maryland, pets will no longer be allowed to spend more than 30 minutes at a time outside in weather hotter than 90 degrees, or lower than 32 degrees. We tend to assume animals have a certain built-in immunity to such conditions. But most domestic animals such as dogs and cats do not. Again, one step toward putting the welfare of animals over the potential convenience of owners.
HB-1062, as it was called in the session, makes it easier for humane societies and police departments to recoup financial losses incurred by rescuing and caring for animals that are neglected by their owners. As always, the use of public funds caused a bit of a sticking point for some. I, however, support using public moneys in such situations when “protect and serve” applies to our four-legged friends. (Or those with wings, or fins and so on, of course.)
Nor will it be as easy to sell and trade trophy pieces of 15 different endangered species. (Ivory still, sadly, is quite popular in stores across the state.)
Of course, all of this legislation contains details too precise to describe fully in this space of this column. And those details are important. I applause the General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan for passing them. But perhaps the greatest lesson taken from all of this is not in the details. Rather, it’s in the broad subject of animal caretaking. It shows character of individuals when they treat animals with kindness and respect, and it equally reflects positively on this state for doing so as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.