What if we Americans were not allowed to practice our religion anywhere we pleased, and the government arrested us for worshipping? Also, because of our religion, what if we were fired from jobs and had our homes taken away and destroyed?
This is happening in Iran, as government religious leaders have instituted a widescale crackdown on the Baha’i community for practicing their religion. (In Iran, the Baha’i faith numbers about 300,000 people and is the largest minority religion there.)
We, in Frederick, are fortunate to live in a democratic country with friendly residents, where diversity is accepted. However, we should feel pain and sorrow over the Baha’i situation in Iran. Frederick is home to many Baha’is who fled Iran because of torturous treatment, and other refugees who fled authoritarian countries that have mistreated them.
Frederick Baha’is are agonizing over recent reports about vicious treatment of Iranian Baha’is, many of whom are family members, friends, and former classmates and neighbors.
Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in Iran, the government has conducted a national program to annihilate Baha’is, focusing on lies that Baha’is threaten Iran’s state religion of Islam, and that Baha’is spread propaganda against the regime, and have foreign contacts. This is totally untrue, as Baha’is are peace-loving and focus on sharing the unity and love of mankind.
In the 1980s, hundreds of Baha’is were killed, imprisoned and tortured by the Iranian government. The killings only stopped after the international community intervened with diplomatic pressure. Since then, the persecution continues in more chronic forms.
Baha’is face firing from state jobs and Baha’i students can’t attend colleges or universities. Many Baha’is have lost jobs and had their businesses closed down.
While many Baha’is have medical degrees, or degrees in education and business, they have been imprisoned because of this and baselessly charged with spying for espionage and other false claims. In the courts, Baha’is have little to no rights.
The continuing job harassment for Baha’is is based on propaganda and untruths. The only reason the government gives for firing Baha’is is that they lost their jobs because they belong to the Baha’i faith. If you are a Baha’i in Iran, the government forbids all to associate with you.
In August, raids resulted in several Baha’is being arrested by Iranian officials and Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence charging them with “propagating the teachings of the fabricated Baha’i colonialism and infiltrating educational environments,” including kindergartens, according to news reports. These charges are demonstrably false.
When Baha’is lose their jobs, they must work outside their skills and expertise to earn a living. That ranges from selling goods on the street to any decent job that supports their daily expenses.
Prison conditions for Baha’is are unjust and vary from case to case and province to province. Judges in revolutionary courts are notoriously cruel, without regard to the rights of Baha’is.
Sometimes, Baha’is are put in solitary confinement. Others are left in the general prison population.
Unfortunately, in some cases, prison guards prevent prisoners from having medicine they need, and put prisoners in serious danger. Interrogators cause psychological torture to prisoners and their families by illegally arresting and placing the accused in solitary confinement indefinitely. Many young people experience severe depression after being released from prison.
Baha’is’ living conditions have greatly deteriorated. In August, the Iranian government and agents brought in heavy equipment and demolished 200 homes in a village in the Mazandaran province where many Baha’is live, after sealing the area and blocking roads, so no one could enter or leave.
To Fredericktonians, since prayer is a universal blessing, we ask your prayers for Iranian Baha’is and Frederick Baha’is who are agonizing over brethren in Iran. Please ask senators and representatives to co-sponsor Senate Resolution 183 (S.Res.183) and House Resolution 744 (H.Res.744) “condemning the government of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the International Covenants on Human Rights.”
Your voices, as international citizens, have influence.
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i Faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i summer Institute, Green Acre in Maine, and has lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, where she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
